Further Strengthens Firm's Global Technology Expertise in Software and Cybersecurity

Lincoln International, a leading global investment banking advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Milan Saric-Toplica has joined the firm's Munich office as a Managing Director in Lincoln's Technology, Media Telecom Group for the DACH region.

Milan has vast experience leading the execution of M&A transactions as a well-informed advisor and brings an entrepreneurial spirit to the firm. He will work closely with corporate and private equity clients in the software, cybersecurity, tech-enabled services, internet platforms and industrial technology sectors.

"Milan's expertise in TMT is a great complement to the firm at a time where Software as a Service (SaaS), information technology, cybersecurity, education technology and big data are driving momentum globally," stated Dr. Michael Drill, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln International AG. "In fact, Lincoln recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire a technology and software-focused investment bank in New York so momentum in the sector is definitely strong and he is joining at a great time."

Prior to joining Lincoln International, Milan was a Managing Director at Houlihan Lokey as well as Managing Director and executive board member at goetzpartners Corporate Finance GmbH working with corporates and financial sponsors. Milan earned a diploma in industrial engineering from the Technical University of Darmstadt in Germany.

Milan commented, "I am pleased to join Lincoln International and contribute to its successful and rapidly growing efforts in TMT across Europe, especially in software and cybersecurity. The firm's global network, long-standing relationships and reputation as a trusted advisor to business leaders and investors in the TMT space provide a strong platform for continued success."

About Lincoln International

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and their portfolio companies and to public and privately held companies around the world. Our services include mergers and acquisitions advisory, private funds and capital markets advisory, valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory. As one tightly integrated team of more than 725 professionals across 15 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective on the global private capital markets, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

