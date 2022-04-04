Electronic System Design Industry Logs 14.4% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in Q4 2021, ESD Alliance Reports

MILPITAS, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electronic System Design (ESD) industry revenue increased 14.4% from $3,031.5 million in Q4 2020 to $3,468.2 million in Q4 2021, the ESD Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, announced today in its latest Electronic Design Market Data (EDMD) report. The four-quarter moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four, rose 15.8%.

"The industry continued to report double-digit year-over-year revenue growth for Q4 2021 and ended 2021 with $13.2 billion total market revenue," said Walden C. Rhines, Executive Sponsor of the SEMI Electronic Design Market Data report. "Product categories Computer-Aided Engineering, Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module, Semiconductor Intellectual Property, and Services recorded double-digit growth for the quarter. Geographically, the Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC) all reported revenue growth."

The companies tracked in the EDMD report employed 51,236 people globally in Q4 2021, a 5.7% increase over the Q4 2020 headcount of 48,478 and up 0.1% compared to Q3 2021.

The quarterly EDMD report contains detailed revenue information with the following category and geographic breakdowns.

Revenue by Product and Application Category - Year-Over-Year Change

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) revenue increased 11.2% to $1,064.6 million . The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 12.2%.

revenue increased 11.2% to . The four-quarter CAE moving average increased 12.2%. IC Physical Design and Verification revenue decreased 2% to $624.5 million . The four-quarter moving average for the category rose 7%.

revenue decreased 2% to . The four-quarter moving average for the category rose 7%. Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB and MCM) revenue increased 13.9% to $333.7 million . The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 15.1%.

revenue increased 13.9% to . The four-quarter moving average for PCB and MCM rose 15.1%. Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue jumped 24.8% to $1,314.3 million . The four-quarter SIP moving average grew 23.9%.

revenue jumped 24.8% to . The four-quarter SIP moving average grew 23.9%. Services revenue increased 43.1% to $131.1 million . The four-quarter Services moving average increased 19%.

Revenue by Region - Year-Over-Year Change

The Americas , the largest reporting region by revenue, procured $1,577.2 million of electronic system design products and services in Q4 2021, a 21% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 17.2%.

, the largest reporting region by revenue, procured of electronic system design products and services in Q4 2021, a 21% increase. The four-quarter moving average for the Americas rose 17.2%. Europe , Middle East , and Africa (EMEA) procured $482.5 million of electronic system design products and services in Q4 2021, a 5.5% increase. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 12.6%.

procured of electronic system design products and services in Q4 2021, a 5.5% increase. The four-quarter moving average for EMEA grew 12.6%. Japan's procurement of electronic system design products and services decreased 2.4% to $222.8 million . The four-quarter moving average for Japan rose 1%.

procurement of electronic system design products and services decreased 2.4% to . The four-quarter moving average for rose 1%. Asia Pacific (APAC) procured $1,185.6 million of electronic system design products and services in Q4 2021, a 13.8% increase. The four-quarter moving average for APAC increased 18.9%.

About the EDMD Report

The ESD Alliance Electronic Design Market Data (formerly the Market Statistics Service) report presents Electronic Design Automation (EDA), SIP and services industry revenue data quarterly. Both public and private companies contribute data to the report available from SEMI. Each quarterly report is published approximately three months after quarter close. EDMD report data is segmented as follows:

Revenue by product category (CAE, IC Physical Design and Verification, Semiconductor IP, PCB/MCM Layout, and Services) including numerous detailed sub-categories

Revenue by geographic region (Americas, EMEA, Japan and APAC)

and APAC) Total employment at participating companies

For information about SEMI market research reports, visit the SEMI Market Research Reports and Databases Catalog.

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, a SEMI Technology Community, is the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design ecosystem as a vital component of the global electronics industry. As an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, it is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. For more information about the ESD Alliance, visit http://esd-alliance.org.

About SEMI

SEMI connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter .

The information supplied by the ESD Alliance is believed to be accurate and reliable, but the ESD Alliance assumes no responsibility for any errors that may appear in this document. All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Paul Cohen

ESD Alliance

A SEMI Technology Community

978-769-2106

Jack Taylor

Siemens EDA PR

Siemens Digital Industries Software

512-560-7143

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/836033/SEMI___Electronic_System_Design_Alliance_Logo.jpg