Machine Learning As A Service Market size worth $ 38.81 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 41.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Increasing application of cloud-based solutions, technological development in artificial intelligence and cognitive computing market, and increase in market for prediction solutions are some of the factors to fuel the MLaaS market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Machine Learning As A Service Market" By Component (Services, Software Tools), By Application (Analytics And Automated Traffic Management, Fraud Detection, Predictive Maintenance), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Machine Learning As A Service Market size was valued at USD 2.48 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 38.81 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 41.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Machine Learning As A Service Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Machine Learning As A Service Market Overview

Global Machine Learning As A Service Market is experiencing an increase in development because of technological developments and a rise in the number of Research and innovation activities across the world which leads to growth of the market. Another important factor driving market expansion is the increase in the adoption of cloud-based technologies. Moreover, the growing emphasis on customer-centric behavior is driving overall growth.

The MLaaS model is expected to lead the global, giving customers the option to select from a wide variety of services designed for specific business requirements. Furthermore, the expansion of the adoption rate for MLaaS is anticipated to be propelled by the growing adoption rate for IoT and autonomous systems in businesses. Over a billion devices connected have already been deployed in industrial automation. Smart and connected innovations have augmented the formation of enormous amounts of information, which can then be investigated to produce profitable insights.

Key Developments

In April 2019 , Microsoft initiated a machine teaching framework that utilizes algorithms to address actual problems. This helps break down the issue into smaller bits and provide indications for machine learning models and find immediate assistance.

, Microsoft initiated a machine teaching framework that utilizes algorithms to address actual problems. This helps break down the issue into smaller bits and provide indications for machine learning models and find immediate assistance. In November 2018 , Amazon has released an update of machine learning services in the healthcare sector. It assists in the HIPAA-compliant translation of Amazon which has been interpreted and recorded.

, Amazon has released an update of machine learning services in the healthcare sector. It assists in the HIPAA-compliant translation of Amazon which has been interpreted and recorded. In April 2021 , Microsoft Company stated an open dataset for transportation, general wellbeing, and genome sequencing, employment and economy, population and security, additional support and common datasets, complementary and prevalent datasets, and supplemental and popular sets of data to enhance the precision of machine learning models utilizing a publicly available dataset.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Hewlett Packard Enterprises, AT&T, FICO, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Google Inc., BigML Inc., Ersatz Labs, Yottamine Analytics, and Amazon Web Services.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Machine Learning As A Service Market On the basis of Component, Application, and Geography.

Machine Learning As A Service Market, By Component

Services



Software Tools

Machine Learning As A Service Market, By Application

Analytics And Automated Traffic Management



Fraud Detection



Predictive Maintenance



Risk Analytics



Augmented Reality



Others

Machine Learning As A Service Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

