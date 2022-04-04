The "Norway Data Centre Landscape 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Data Centre space is forecast to increase by 31.1 percent over the coming four years
There are just under fifty third-party Data Centre facilities in the Norwegian market.
Norwegian Data Centre space has benefitted from the abundance of low-cost computing power supplied by renewable hydro-electric power, combined with low-cost colocation.
For the first time, Norway is starting to attract inward investment by global Data Centre users using space for dedicated HPC (High Performance Computing) applications.
Norway is becoming better connected with direct subsea cable systems, including the Havfrue (Mermaid) system, which has Amazon as an investor, connecting Norway with Denmark and onwards to Ireland and North America and the Submarine cable system connecting Norway and the UK.
This new report covering the Norwegian Data Centre market provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:
- The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities
- Data Centre floor space forecast from 2022 to 2026
- DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2022 to 2026
- Data Centre Power raised Costs (in per kWH)
- Data Centre geographical city clusters
- Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2022 to 2026 (in rack space, m2 p/ kW rentals)
- Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues 2022 to 2026
- The key Data Centre Trends Data Centre Outlook
Key Topics Covered:
- Methodology
- Acquisitions/Mergers 2019 to to-date
- Data Centre Development in Norway
- Summary Box Norwegian Data Centre Landscape Summary
- Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Norway
- Key Norwegian Data Centre Provider Profiles
- Norwegian Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2022 to 2026)
- Norwegian Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2022 to 2026)
- Norwegian Data Centre Power in kWH
- The Key Norwegian Data Centre Clusters
- Norwegian Data Centre Pricing in rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)
- Norwegian Data Centre Revenues in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)
- Norwegian Public Cloud Revenues in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)
- The Key Trends in the Norwegian Data Centre Market
- Norwegian Data Centre Outlook
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Havfrue (Mermaid) system
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w0emqm
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005679/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900