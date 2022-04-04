The "Norway Data Centre Landscape 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Data Centre space is forecast to increase by 31.1 percent over the coming four years

There are just under fifty third-party Data Centre facilities in the Norwegian market.

Norwegian Data Centre space has benefitted from the abundance of low-cost computing power supplied by renewable hydro-electric power, combined with low-cost colocation.

For the first time, Norway is starting to attract inward investment by global Data Centre users using space for dedicated HPC (High Performance Computing) applications.

Norway is becoming better connected with direct subsea cable systems, including the Havfrue (Mermaid) system, which has Amazon as an investor, connecting Norway with Denmark and onwards to Ireland and North America and the Submarine cable system connecting Norway and the UK.

This new report covering the Norwegian Data Centre market provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:

The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

Data Centre floor space forecast from 2022 to 2026

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2022 to 2026

Data Centre Power raised Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2022 to 2026 (in rack space, m2 p/ kW rentals)

Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues 2022 to 2026

The key Data Centre Trends Data Centre Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Acquisitions/Mergers 2019 to to-date

Data Centre Development in Norway

Summary Box Norwegian Data Centre Landscape Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Norway

Key Norwegian Data Centre Provider Profiles

Norwegian Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2022 to 2026)

Norwegian Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2022 to 2026)

Norwegian Data Centre Power in kWH

The Key Norwegian Data Centre Clusters

Norwegian Data Centre Pricing in rack space, m2 space per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)

Norwegian Data Centre Revenues in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

Norwegian Public Cloud Revenues in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

The Key Trends in the Norwegian Data Centre Market

Norwegian Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Havfrue (Mermaid) system

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w0emqm

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005679/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900