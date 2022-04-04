The second day of the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue was dominated by the role of renewables in facing three world crises: climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the war in Ukraine."Crises reinforce each other." This opening statement by Svenja Schulze, federal minister of economic cooperation and development for Germany, set the scene for the second day of the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD). Climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the war in Ukraine were introduced time and again as the converging crises that have brought us to a "momentous time in history," according to David ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...