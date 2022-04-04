Nous Systems: NOUS SYSTEMS LAUNCHES SEVEN-FIGURE SEED ROUND RAISE BASED ON €30 MILLION VALUATION

Significant venture capital interest reflects investor confidence in the firm's strategy and vision

Aim is to democratise asset management by lowering threshold for investment

LONDON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering European blockchain start-up Nous Systems has launched a seven-figure seed fund raise based on a €30 million valuation as it develops the world's first decentralised investment platform, which will be launched later this year and allows investors access to automated asset management services.

Despite the proliferation in products and services offering retail investors "access to markets," little has been done to democratise access to the systems and services offered to more sophisticated, HNW clients of hedge and quantitative funds.

Since 1995, the top 1% have captured nearly 20 times more of global wealth than the bottom 50% of humanity. Democratising access to the systems and services used to manage the funds of the top 1% could make a strong contribution to ending the wealth divide.

Access to Nous' platform and services requires a minimum investment of only $100, in contrast to traditional funds aimed at HNW investors, which typically have a minimum investment amount of between $200,000 -$1,000,000. This reflects Nous' belief that automated asset management should be available regardless of societal or financial status.

By using non-fungible smart contracts based on blockchain, Nous removes the reliance on paper contracts and on multiple third parties to enforce the terms of contracts. This allows traditional financial services and products to be offered at a much lower cost benefiting the end user and the service provider.

Also, by building decentralised infrastructure to govern the creation and management of contracts and funds, Nous can ensure greater levels of security, transparency and efficiency for its users whilst mitigating counterparty risk.

Tom Stuart, CEO of Nous Systems, commented:

"We are delighted to announce this seven-figure seed fund raise, which will help give us the funds to drive forward with our vision of democratising asset management and breaking down barriers that have facilitated inequality within the sector. With the wealth divide representing one of the most challenging problems facing humanity, we believe that one way to address this is to rethink traditional routes to accessing wealth management services and financial markets."

For more information visit: https://www.nous.systems/contact