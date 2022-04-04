Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) amends the general terms and conditions for its Swedish Depository Receipts

Anzeige
Montag, 04.04.2022
Breaking News: Internationaler Forschungsdurchbruch gelungen!
WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 
Frankfurt
04.04.22
17:19 Uhr
22,370 Euro
+0,210
+0,95 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.04.2022
Millicom (Tigo) amends the general terms and conditions for its Swedish Depository Receipts

Luxembourg, April 4, 2022. Millicom announces the amendment of the general terms and conditions for Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) regarding shares in Millicom International Cellular S.A. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not require any action from holders of Swedish Depository Receipts.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB ("SEB") and Millicom have agreed to amend the general terms and conditions for SDRs regarding shares in Millicom (the "SDR Terms and Conditions"), in accordance with Section 14, as follows:

(1) Millicom has appointed Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc. as its transfer agent in the United States, replacing American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC;
(2) The name of the Swedish stock exchange has changed from NASDAQ OMX Stockholm to Nasdaq Stockholm AB; and
(3) The name of the Swedish Financial Instruments Account Act has changed to the Swedish Central Securities Depositories and Financial Instruments (Accounts) Act.

The amendment is effective as of 28 February 2022. The updated SDR Terms and Conditions are available on Millicom's webpage.

-END-

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communication
+1-305-929-5417
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1 786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com



Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
+1 786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom
Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebookand LinkedIn.

Attachment

  • Press Release_ Millicom (Tigo) amends the general terms and conditions for its Swedish Depository Receipts _040322 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2c2576a8-fd0d-4b94-baab-96ba5505f9a7)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
