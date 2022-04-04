Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) amends the general terms and conditions for its Swedish Depository Receipts

Millicom (Tigo) amends the general terms and conditions for its Swedish Depository Receipts

Luxembourg, April 4, 2022. Millicom announces the amendment of the general terms and conditions for Swedish Depository Receipts (SDRs) regarding shares in Millicom International Cellular S.A. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not require any action from holders of Swedish Depository Receipts.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB ("SEB") and Millicom have agreed to amend the general terms and conditions for SDRs regarding shares in Millicom (the "SDR Terms and Conditions"), in accordance with Section 14, as follows:

(1) Millicom has appointed Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc. as its transfer agent in the United States, replacing American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC;

(2) The name of the Swedish stock exchange has changed from NASDAQ OMX Stockholm to Nasdaq Stockholm AB; and

(3) The name of the Swedish Financial Instruments Account Act has changed to the Swedish Central Securities Depositories and Financial Instruments (Accounts) Act.

The amendment is effective as of 28 February 2022. The updated SDR Terms and Conditions are available on Millicom's webpage.

