Compelling Memoirs Featured in LibraryBub Selection for April

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many who experience trauma never reach the stage of being able to tell their stories, even within their own families. Those that do are encouraged by health professionals to speak and to write about their experience as a means of therapy and of recovery. Such is the value of Through My Eyes, in which Mechael Hayes tells of the devastating abuse of him as a child and his victorious emergence from that trauma. He explains, "I began writing as a form of therapy, trying to put the demons of my past behind me. Then the realization that there are many others out there with stories similar to mine fueled my passion to finish writing my story to show others that even though all scars don't heal… we can still have a happy and fulfilling life." Peter J. Boni writes in Uprooted about family trauma following his discovery that he was born following artificial insemination. Foreword Reviews reports that the author's "inspiring resilience and personal growth make Uprooted as uplifting as it is eye-opening."

Those two books have been included by LibraryBub in this month's list of remarkable books by self-publishing authors. The selected publications have impressed independent critics and have also been enthusiastically received by devotees and newfound readers alike. Some of them have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. It's exciting to see that several of the books have won awards within the independent publishing sector.

LibraryBub was established in 2015. An industry first, it is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, Alinka Rutkowska, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector.

LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Young Adult novelist Sabaa Tahir recalls the formative experience of visiting her school library. "The Random House Book of Fairy Tales probably had the greatest impact on me as a small child. I discovered the book in my school library in first grade. I must have checked it out a dozen times in that first year alone. At that age, I lived in an isolated desert town where I didn't feel like I fit in. I wanted more than anything to escape into a different world. The fairy tales in the book provided that escape." She found that she enjoyed retelling the tales to her family and friends. "That, in turn," she explains, "started me on my journey as a storyteller and eventually an author." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

A Beckoning Hellfire (Book Two of the Renegade series) by J.D.R. Hawkins ISBN: 978-1648030772

Binge by Anne Pfeffer ISBN: 978-0578346298

Dancing the Labyrinth by Karen Martin ISBN: 978-0645192209

De Itinere in Occasum (Book One of the Nova Roma series) by Anderson Gentry ISBN: 978-1944644079

Mystery & Thriller

Blaze In, Blaze Out by Joseph Lewis ISBN: 978-1684338535

Wolves at Night by Sara McDermott Jain ISBN: 978-0578956893

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Amazing Grace (Book Three of the Grace Lord series) by S.E. Sasaki ISBN: 978-0994790552

Saving Grace (Book Four of the Grace Lord series) by S.E. Sasaki ISBN: 978-0994790583

Superpower: the Ability to Fly or to Become Invisible (Book One of the Deal of the Art series) by Roger E. Pedersen ISBN: 978-1737535102

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Power, Passion and Faith: Emmy Carlsson Evald, Suffragist and Social Activist by Sharon M. Wyman ISBN: 978-1941799956

Through My Eyes by Mechael Hayes ISBN: 978-0692748596

Uprooted: family trauma, unknown origins and the secretive history of artificial insemination by Peter J. Boni ISBN: 978-1626349070

Business

Finding the Speaker's Edge by Michael D. Butler ISBN:978-1637921739

Leading Positive Organizational Change: Energize - Redesign - Gel by Bart Tkaczyk ISBN: 978-0367608767

Health, Family & Lifestyle

The Nature of Children (and how to deal with it) by Lilly Maytree ISBN: 978-1944798307

Health & Fitness

Nervous Energy: harness the power of your anxiety by Chloe Carmichael ISBN: 978-1250831415

Politics & Social Sciences

CareGivers ScareTakers: exposing fraud in senior care by Jacklyn Ryan ISBN: 978-1737280705

Religion & Spirituality

O Beloved: being, becoming and beyond by Shunya Pragya ISBN: 979-8650371922

