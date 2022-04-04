DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: The Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Is Expected To Progress At A CAGR of 6.77% In The 7MM During The Study Period (2019-32), Assesses DelveInsight

The Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market is expected to grow due to factors such as an increase in the patient population as the prevalence of underlying medical conditions rises, as well as the expected entry of emerging therapies such as FT218 (Sodium Oxybate) Extended-Release Oral Suspension, THN102, AXS-12 (Reboxetine), and some other products in the 7MM Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market.

LAS VEGAS, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Excessive Daytime Sleepiness emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM (the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market size was USD 4,946 million in 2021, which is further expected to increase by 2032.

As per DelveInsight's estimates, the total Excessive Daytime Sleepiness prevalent population in the 7MM was more than 6.8 million in 2021.

in 2021. Key Excessive Daytime Sleepiness companies such as Bioprojet Pharma, Harmony Biosciences, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Avadel Pharmaceutical, Axsome Therapeutic, Theranexus, Suven Life Sciences, NLS Pharma Ltd, XWPharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical, and others are currently working to develop new drugs for Excessive Daytime Sleepiness which can be available in the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market in the upcoming years.

and others are currently working to develop new drugs for Excessive Daytime Sleepiness which can be available in the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market in the upcoming years. The Excessive Daytime Sleepiness therapies in the pipeline include FT218, AXS-12, THN102, Samelisant, Quilience, XW10172, TAK-994, and others.

and others. The increase in the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market size is a direct result of the anticipated approval of new Excessive Daytime Sleepiness medication and the growing patient population in the 7MM.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Overview

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness (EDS) is defined as a problem staying awake and aware during the day's major waking episodes, with sleep happening accidentally or at inappropriate periods of the wake period. As a result, a lack of quality sleep can cause a number of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness symptoms. The most common Excessive Daytime Sleepiness symptoms are feelings of irritation, memory problems, difficulty in making decisions, slower reaction times, risk-taking behaviors, trouble in staying alert, trouble focusing, and others.

The most prevalent Excessive Daytime Sleepiness causes are sleep deprivation, obstructive sleep apnea, and sedating drugs. Other probable Excessive Daytime Sleepiness causes include medical and mental conditions such as Parkinson's disease (PD) and Bipolar Disorder, as well as sleep disorders such as narcolepsy.

The Excessive Daytime Sleepiness diagnosis includes questionnaires, identification of underlying medical conditions, and diagnostic Excessive Daytime Sleepiness tests [i.e., Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS), Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT), and Maintenance of Wakefulness Test (MWT)].

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight, the total Excessive Daytime Sleepiness diagnosed prevalent population in the 7MM was approx 6.8 million in 2021.

Among EU5 countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness in 2021.

The Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total diagnosed prevalent cases of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness

Total diagnosed prevalent cases of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness in different disorders

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness can be treated non pharmacologically or pharmacologically. The Excessive Daytime Sleepiness treatment is dependent on the underlying problem. Nonpharmacologic therapy (i.e., behavioral change such as regular sleeping and work adjustments) are frequently beneficial.

There are a few drugs approved in the 7MM for the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness treatment, including Provigil/Modiodal (modafinil), Nuvigil (armodafinil), Sunosi (solriamfetol), Wakix (Pitolisant), Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates), and Xyrem (sodium oxybate). Generics for Provigil/Modiodal (modafinil) and Nuvigil (armodafinil) are available in the US market.

The Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market is very competitive, with many therapies approaching the market. The Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market is undergoing quick and significant change as research aims to give a greater understanding of rare neurological disorders such as Narcolepsy, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Idiopathic Hypersomnia, and others, and as novel therapeutics are being developed.

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Pipeline Therapies and Key Players

FT218: Avadel Pharmaceutical

AXS-12: Axsome Therapeutic

THN102: Theranexus

Samelisant: Suven Life Sciences

Quilience: NLS Pharma

XW10172: XWPharma

TAK-994: Takeda

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the rise in the prevalence of associated conditions such as Parkinson's disease, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Narcolepsy, and others might contribute to an increase in the patient population of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness. Moreover, the green flag for Ozawade (pitolisant) in Europe and acceptance of IND application in the US for idiopathic hypersomnia will further strengthen the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market. In addition, to the rising prevalence, the support of the US FDA by granting designations will also contribute to the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market growth. Furthermore, most of the approved therapies are developed for daily intake. Hence medications with longer effectiveness are the current unmet need of the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market. Moreover, several emerging drugs with novel mechanisms are being evaluated in clinical trials, making the current pipeline rich with new molecules and new formulations of existing therapies. Thus, the expected launch of drugs in the pipeline will fuel the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market size.

However, the high cost of therapies, low level of disease awareness and lack of understanding of the clinical course and clinical relevance may cause delay in Excessive Daytime Sleepiness diagnosis which will eventually hinder the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market growth. Furthermore, the lack of practical measurement tools for Excessive Daytime Sleepiness diagnosis might also serve as a potential barrier to the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market. Moreover, a low level of disease awareness as some associated diseases are not addressed yet, such as bipolar disorder might hamper the growth of the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market. In addition, both marketed as well as emerging drugs are highly impacted by COVID-19. If the situation worsens, it will hamper the approval of upcoming products. On the other hand, the generic version of Xyrem and Sunosi are expected to reach the market in 2023 and 2026, respectively which will impact the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market significantly in the future.

Scope of the Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Report

Study Period: 2019-2032

2019-2032 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Companies: Bioprojet Pharma, Harmony Biosciences, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Avadel Pharmaceutical, Axsome Therapeutic, Theranexus, Suven Life Sciences, NLS Pharma Ltd, XWPharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical, and others

Bioprojet Pharma, Harmony Biosciences, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Avadel Pharmaceutical, Axsome Therapeutic, Theranexus, Suven Life Sciences, NLS Pharma Ltd, XWPharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical, and others Key Pipeline Therapies : FT218, AXS-12, THN102, Samelisant, Quilience, XW10172, TAK-994, and others

: FT218, AXS-12, THN102, Samelisant, Quilience, XW10172, TAK-994, and others Therapeutic Assessment: Excessive Daytime Sleepiness current marketed and emerging therapies

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness current marketed and emerging therapies Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Dynamics: Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market drivers and barriers

Excessive Daytime Sleepiness market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights 2. Report Introduction 3. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Overview at a Glance 4. Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Treatment and Management 7. Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Marketed Therapies 10. Emerging Drugs 11. Other Therapies: Generics 12. 7 Major Market Analysis 13. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Market Outlook 14. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 15. KOL Views 16. Market Drivers 17. Market Barriers 18. Unmet Needs 19. SWOT Analysis 20. Appendix 21. DelveInsight Capabilities 22. Disclaimer 23. About DelveInsight

