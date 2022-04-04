Margulies Perruzzi Promotes Five to Associate Principal

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Margulies Perruzzi (MP), one of New England's most innovative architectural and interior design firms, announced today the promotions of Tim Bailey, AIA, LEED AP BD+C; Derek D'Amico, AIA, LEED AP; Cynthia Gibson Murphy, AIA; Paul McIntire, AIA; and Nathan Turner, AIA, LEED AP to associate principal within the firm.

"Since our founding 34 years ago, the firm has grown in both size and capabilities. We work with clients in the Workplace, Real Estate, Healthcare, and Science markets and design projects of varying sizes, stages of development, and complexity," said Dan Perruzzi, AIA, LEED AP, principal, and senior partner at Margulies Perruzzi. "We are proud to celebrate our continued growth as we take the next steps toward the future. We have elevated five very deserving professionals to associate principal. All have demonstrated the qualities necessary to not only run the firm, but to also lead it by continuing to grow and develop our capabilities."

Tim Bailey, AIA, LEED AP BD+C

Tim is an award-winning architect whose leadership plays a critical role in the design of real estate and workplace projects across the firm. An advocate for high-performance office and life science buildings, repositioning, creative office space, experiential design, brand awareness and sustainable development, Tim leads large and integrated projects, providing expertise on the design of the building and the interiors. His work bridges the shared interest of both building owner and user, achieving both parties' project goals. His project experience and service to his local city planning board allows him to bring first-hand knowledge of the public approval process to each development project. As an adjunct professor of architecture, Tim teaches aspiring architects about the profession in a way to give back to the profession that has been his life-long desire.

Derek D'Amico, AIA, LEED AP

Derek is responsible for daily interaction with clients and daily supervision of large design projects. Derek has more than 25 years of experience and specializes in solving design and technical problems to keep projects on schedule and budget. He provides design services for all phases of a project from schematic design to construction administration for large corporate and life science clients.

Cynthia Gibson Murphy, AIA

As an architect and project manager with over 20 years of experience, Cyndy is known for her attention to detail on every project. Her personal project portfolio spans all four of the firm's design studios and encompasses projects of all scales. Her passion for quality, service, and teamwork is noted on every project. She has also designed and specified lighting on multiple large-scale projects, producing well-lit spaces with energy consumption below code requirements. Cyndy has been a regular mentor to junior staff and shares her love for the industry both by teaching graduate architecture classes at Roger Williams University (RWU) and supporting staff development at MP.

Paul McIntire, AIA

Paul has more than 30 years of architectural experience working on commercial, office, institutional, and multi-family projects. As a senior architect, Paul is responsible for leading teams in developing the design direction of projects, from the early conceptual stages through construction documentation. Paul is facile in utilizing multiple visualization techniques, such as 3D model building, realistic renderings, virtual reality, rendering videos, and post-production. Paul believes that creating clear rendering visualizations is analogous to making a promise. The more an architect is versed in the multiple facets of the building process, the more genuine and feasible that promise becomes. As a self-described 'compulsively curious' person, Paul's architectural design development is influenced from his background in art, music, and sculpture.

Nathan Turner, AIA, LEED AP

With over 20 years of experience, Nate has been involved with the planning, design, and construction of projects ranging in complexity across multiple sectors. His experience within the Real Estate Development, Workplace, Science, and Healthcare studios at Margulies Perruzzi has contributed to award-winning projects centered on client needs. He takes great pride in capturing a project's essence from its initial conceptualization and implementing a workable design solution. He is known for his ability to strategize and communicate with others while leading teams through all stages of a project. During the summer months, Nate is the office softball coach for the firm's team, and he has been playing and coaching for 20+ years, winning two championships along the way.

About Margulies Perruzzi

As one of New England's top architectural and interior design firms, Margulies Perruzzi (MP) designs Workplace, Health, Science, and Real Estate projects that inspire and nurture human endeavor. More information may be found at https://mparchitectsboston.com.

