Recognition covers Healthcare Interoperability Services Solutions as well as Healthcare Cloud Migration Services

Capgemini announced today that it has been named a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens report on Healthcare Digital Services in the US for Healthcare Interoperability Services Solutions and Healthcare Cloud Migration Services

In this report, ISG highlights the current market positioning of providers that offer healthcare interoperability as well as healthcare cloud migration services in the U.S. and how each provider addresses the key challenges faced in the region. According to the report, Capgemini is going beyond a technological approach toward interoperability and driving desirable outcomes in patient access, virtual care, clinical insights, and care management, making it a leader in healthcare interoperability services and solutions.

Further, the report positions Capgemini as a leader in the healthcare cloud migration service quadrant for providing customized offerings to clients in the healthcare vertical, which has enhanced the patient experience. ISG also acknowledges how Capgemini has grown its capabilities in cloud and edge transformation after its acquisition of Altran.

Dr. Christina Remediakis, Healthcare Industry Leader, Capgemini's Financial Services, said, "We are proud to be recognized by ISG as a leader in its healthcare digital services report for the US. This acknowledgment is a testimony to our pioneering work on Healthcare Interoperability Services and Healthcare Cloud Migration. We are witnessing an era of rapid cloud adoption enabled by interoperability in the healthcare industry. As the world continues to grapple with the global pandemic, our work at Capgemini's Financial Services has focused on harnessing technology to deliver a trifecta of benefits to healthcare customers improved clinical outcomes; enhanced quality and access to care; and a reduction in the cost of care.

"U.S. market leadership comes from Capgemini serving the healthcare industry using an ecosystem approach, along with its extensive domain experience and AI solutions around interoperability-led datasets. The company supports healthcare systems by offering scalable cloud operation and migration services. ISG also found that the company is going beyond a technological approach toward interoperability and driving desirable outcomes in patient access, virtual care, clinical insights and care management," said Ron Exler, Director Principal Analyst, ISG.

The report is available here.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 325,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2021 global revenues of €18 billion.

Get The Future You Want www.capgemini.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220404005409/en/

Contacts:

Keelan Kunda (North America)

WE Communications for Capgemini

Tel.: +1 (212) 551 4875

E-mail: kkunda@we-worldwide.com

Josh Graham

WE Communications for Capgemini

Tel.: +44 (20) 76323820

E-mail:: jgraham@we-worldwide.com