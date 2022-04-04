Sandro Piancone, CEO, and Jorge Olson, CMO, will host the April 5 investor call to go over questions and updates, including GGII's new subsidiaries, and business model

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2022) - Green Globe International Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII") announces an investor update conference call on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 11 AM PST, 2 PM EST. Everyone can register for the conference call at www.GGIIgroup.com. Interested attendees can join the call via telephone or video conference on their phone or computer. Investors and attendees can submit their questions ahead of the call using the following link: https://www.GGIIgroup.com

Topics to be discussed in the call:

Year-end overview Financial disclosures Hempacco's S1 registration GGII business model New Subsidiaries Hemp Hop Update Cheech and Chong Update New product catalog

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Green Globe International, Inc. (GGII):

Green Globe is a Fast-Moving Consumer Goods incubator and holding company of intellectual property, products, and companies that better people's lives by helping them feel and look better inside and out.

Green Globe (GGII) owns or has interests in several brands and companies including; Green Star Labs, Inc., changing how people feel about themselves inside and out with nutritional supplements, CBD, and beauty products, and hemp CBD cigarette and rolling paper manufacturer Hempacco Co. Inc., Disrupting Tobacco's $1 Trillion tobacco industry, with its subsidiaries and joint ventures including HempBox Vending, Inc. vending and advertising company, Cali Vibes, Inc. Cannabinoid cigarettes, HempHop Smokables, Inc., partnering with music producer and rapper Rick Ross, Cheech and Chong Smokables, Inc. delivers cannabinoid Hemp CBD cigarettes to consumers with Cheech and Chong as partners. The Real Stuff Smokables, Inc.

Green Globe is publicly traded under the ticker symbol GGII, and continues to look for best-in-class companies, products, and patents to create Fast Moving Consumer Goods and channels for selling them, including retail automation and advertising platforms.

