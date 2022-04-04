Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) is delighted to welcome the teams of a major real estate group to 157 avenue Charles de Gaulle in Neuilly-sur-Seine, signing a nine-year lease for 1,650 sq.m. The premises will be made available from June 1, with the tenant scheduled to arrive in September 2022.

This transaction, secured at rental values exceeding the Group's initial expectations, has set a new benchmark for prime buildings in Neuilly-sur-Seine, reflecting the appetite among businesses for high-quality offices in the most central sectors of Paris City and Neuilly-sur-Seine.

Positioned on the major corridor linking Paris' Central Business District and La Défense, 157 Charles de Gaulle offers 11,400 sq.m of offices and services.

This transaction takes the building's letting rate up to 15%, just a few weeks after it was delivered during the first quarter of 2022. It represents a first concrete illustration of the strong interest among several potential tenants that Gecina is currently in talks with.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with over 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20.1 billion euros at end-2021.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

