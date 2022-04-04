Moffitt Services: Houston Fuel Powerhouse Is One Of Few In Nation To Make Complete Shift To Mobil Diesel Efficient Fuel, Making Significant Investment To Reduce Emissions And Benefit Its Customers

Shift expected to prevent up to 6,100 metric tons of CO2 emissions annually, while helping customers reduce fuel consumption, improve engine performance, and reduce downtime and vehicle and equipment repair costs*

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Texas-based Moffitt Services, a fourth-generation fuel and lubricants distributor, today announced it has committed to a complete shift of its more than 30 million gallons of diesel fuel purchased annually to Mobil Diesel EfficientTM fuel. This shift will begin April 1 in Moffitt's Houston region and will occur later this year in its West Texas and South Texas regions. With regular use, the proprietary additive package in Mobil Diesel Efficient fuel is engineered to clean up and keep fuel injectors clean to help deliver the power, reliability and productivity needed from our equipment. **

"Our shift to Mobil Diesel EfficientTM fuel will benefit more than 750 of our commercial and industrial customers throughout the Houston metropolitan area and is a win-win-win," said Roy Moffitt, Co-Owner of Moffitt Services, which is one of the few select fuel distributors in the nation to fully transition to this fuel product. "We operate a sizeable fleet ourselves and therefore recognize first-hand the chronic issues with exhaust after-treatment systems required on today's diesel engines. We will invest more than $500,000 over the next 12 months to make this switch, and we are confident that it will result in a significant return on investment for our customers."

Mobil Diesel Efficient fuel is the first and only fully formulated, additized diesel fuel with independently tested and quantified on-road fuel economy, CO2 and NOx reduction claims from a major American energy company. According to ExxonMobil, Mobil Diesel Efficient fuel also helps prevent premature fuel filter plugging and offers strong protection against fuel system corrosion.

"Labor and equipment costs are at all-time highs. This means that equipment failure and the resulting downtime are more expensive than ever before," said Carl Kleimann, Co-Owner of Moffitt Services. "There has never been a better time to bring this product to our customers as it will help reduce engine failures, and improve performance and fuel economy."

Third-party testing in world renowned labs on used Class 8 vehicles demonstrated an average 2% increase in fuel economy, 2% reduction in CO2 and 11% reduction in NOx.** Those overall improvements in efficiencies will help reduce the release of CO2 into the environment by up to 6,100 metric tons yearly when calculated on Moffitt Services' projected 2022 diesel sales.* Moffitt Services reached a five-year branded reseller agreement with ExxonMobil in order to supply its customers with Mobil Diesel EfficientTM fuel.

"I am really proud to be associated with Moffitt Services and be one of its long-term customers," said Tad Minter, V.P. and Director of Fleet Operations of Majewski Transportation, a full-service transportation company offering logistics, warehousing, and import/export services since 1990. "To have this solution brought to our doorstep, with no effort or investment on our part, speaks volumes about Moffitt's business philosophy. They are always working to add value, to be a partner rather more than just a vendor. Improved fuel economy and reduced maintenance and repair costs will go straight to our bottom-line. And we are always working to reduce our carbon footprint. Everyone wins."

Synergy Diesel Efficient, the equivalent product branded and sold at Exxon and Mobil branded retail stations, was first introduced in 2018 and was then introduced via Mobil Branded Resellers to commercial customers in 2019.

"We are thrilled to reach this branded reseller agreement with Moffitt Services in order to make Mobil Diesel EfficientTM fuel available to its customers," said CJ Hinkle, U.S. Commercial Fuels Sales Manager, ExxonMobil. "We carefully select our branded resellers and Moffitt is a great fit. They are one of the select few to fully transition their entire customer base to this fuel product. It is an admirable move."

* Source: EPA tool - US EPA Greenhouse Gases Equivalencies Calculator.

**Applies to Mobil Diesel Efficient fuel compared to diesel fuel without detergent additive. Vehicle testing showed an average fuel economy improvement of 2 percent. Actual benefits will vary depending on factors such as vehicle/engine type, driving style and diesel fuel previously used. Concentration and availability of our proprietary additive package may vary based upon factors beyond our control.

About Moffitt Services

Since 1947, the Moffitt family has been providing quality fuel and lubricants to a wide array of commercial and industrial customers, including construction, manufacturing, petrochemical, oil and gas, transportation, equipment rental, and property management companies. The company has locations throughout Texas, including Houston, George West, Midland, and Pecos. Moffitt also serves more than 40 property restoration firms throughout the Gulf Coast region during hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, and other natural disasters. More detail at www.moffittservices.com.

