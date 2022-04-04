DJ S&P Global Ratings withdrew Magnit's credit rating

Krasnodar, Russia (April 4, 2022): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the downgrade of its rating to "CC" level by S&P Global Ratings after a similar action on sovereign and the subsequent withdrawal of the rating.

On April 1, 2022 S&P Global Ratings downgraded the long-term credit rating of PJSC Magnit from "CCC-", Negative outlook to "CC", Negative outlook, the same level as the foreign currency sovereign rating on Russia.

Subsequently S&P withdrew the credit ratings of Russian companies, including PJSC Magnit, following the decision of the European Union to ban the provision of credit ratings to legal persons, entities, and bodies established in Russia.

For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR

