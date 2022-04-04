Gratomic Inc.: Gratomic Donates School Uniforms to Families Hit Hardest by Current Economic Conditions in Namibia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT) (OTCQX:CBULF) (FSE:CB82) shares an update on the Company's continued efforts to aid in the improvement of the local Namibian community through its focus on developing local economies through the support of Youth and Education.

Gratomic sponsored an event at the J.S. Herero Primary School and was represented by senior staff, Armando Farhate, Karl Trudeau and Lynne Brand to mark the commencing of a 1 million Namibian dollar improvement program to the facility. The initial donation started with the handing over of 100 school uniforms, 300 gift bags and 300 lunch packs totalling $47500 NAD ($4000 CAD).

One of the Company's core foundational pillars is to focus on local community support. Community involvement and creating positive impact are key areas of focus for Gratomic. The Company believes that economic growth and thriving communities are possible through investment in education. Support programs, such as Gratomic's Youth and Education initiative, provide children with opportunities that they would not otherwise have.

These programs allow the students to establish skills and abilities that they will carry with them throughout life. Skills bring confidence and can help the students to appreciate the benefits of life-long learning, which in turn, may provide better opportunities for them in the future. Many independent studies have determined a direct link between increases in literacy and education and decreases in poverty, that said, Gratomic will continue to invest in the development and education of Namibian youth as it will have a direct and positive impact, not only on the children, but on the economy as well.

Gratomic has initiated a book drive in order to establish a more suitable library for the students at the J.S. Herero Primary School. The school's current library is not well-equipped and the lack of suitable reading materials will negatively impact the ability of the students to elevate their literacy levels. The Company began the book drive locally and welcomes donations from any party willing to participate. Gratomic is collecting books to suit all reading levels from grades pre-k through high-school and in many languages. The Company believes that providing the students the tools to succeed is imperative and will continue to provide support to the school and local communities through various support programmes.

As outlined in our press release dated February 16, 2022 (At this link) Gratomic has previously committed to investing 1 million Namibian dollars to repairing, upgrading and renovating several key areas of the school, including constructing an additional kitchen facility, upgrading the roof, sewer system, main kitchen and restrooms, updating and repairing the structure itself as well as replacing all broken windows and damaged tiles. The Company will also provide a printer and stationary supplies required to improve the children's education and has now fulfilled its promise to supply new uniforms.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the electric vehicle (EV) battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

