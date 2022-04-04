Introducing Grublr: The Easiest Way to Decide Where to Eat

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Less decisions, more food. Grublr is here to make deciding where to eat a whole lot easier. We live in a world of countless restaurants catering to a wide range of tastes and budgets that would be unthinkable only a few years ago. But, let's face it: it can be a little overwhelming - especially when you're with a group of friends or a hungry significant other.

The founders of Grublr, Zach Wight (CEO) and Nick Yi (CBO), are pictured at COTE Miami - March 2022.

That's where Grublr comes in. It provides a convenient way to cut down on time spent deciding where to eat, letting diners get down to what matters - the food and the experience. It also aims to build a community of food lovers who can interact and share their personal reviews of restaurants.

It works like this: once you've downloaded the app and created an account, simply let Grublr know what kind of food you're after, and the app takes it from there. It will then bring up a range of restaurants that fit those preferences based on your location. You can then browse and filter restaurants by cuisine, location, price, dietary restrictions, and more.

Similar to how popular dating apps work, Grublr lets users swipe through restaurant profiles and dig deeper for more information like menus and reviews. See something you like? Swipe right on a restaurant to add it to your "Decide List." Lists are capped at seven restaurants to encourage quick decision-making. Then, when it comes time to choose, you can either choose from your list of 7 restaurants or "roll the dice' and let Grublr choose for you. This kind of laser focusing and timely decision-making can make Grublr a must-have in situations where preferences and diets can make it tricky to find the right spot to eat.

On top of the app's core offering of expedited dining, it also houses a social component for foodies to interact and share their thoughts and opinions. Users create profiles similar to social media platforms, complete with pictures and bios. Additionally, users can view/like/comment on other users' restaurant matches and likewise on reviews. And all of this lives on a scrollable social feed that will feel familiar and intuitive. This clever component has the potential to grow into something fairly unique as there aren't many social platforms that revolve exclusively around food - something Grublr's founders, Zach Wight (CEO) and Nick Yi (CBO), are particularly excited about.

Speaking further to the concept, Nick shares that "we believe Grublr will make the dining experience more social in the sense that people will be more inclined to share and post what and where they're going to eat." Zach adds that "the world is lacking a social media platform dedicated to food. Grublr provides this to users while creating a space for foodies and casual diners to share their pleasant and not so pleasant dining experiences with others."

Grublr will be launching on iOS and Android in 2022. Visit www.grublr.com to learn more.

