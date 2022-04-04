Nardello Co., the global investigations firm, is pleased to announce that Alan Kennedy has returned to the firm as a Managing Director in the London office. He will lead investigations in established and emerging markets, with a focus on the former Soviet Union, Central and Eastern Europe, Spain, Italy, Latin America, and Iran.

Kennedy has more than 15 years of experience spanning a broad range of assignments including litigation and international arbitration, white-collar crime defense related to the FCPA and UK Bribery Act, activist shareholder investigations, sanctions, political exposure analyses, reputational due diligence, global asset training and countering negative PR campaigns waged against high-net-worth clients. His many achievements include the successful management of intricate anti-Mafia investigations in Italy, assisting high-net-worth individuals from the former Soviet Union in litigation in New York, London and Moscow, and FCPA and corruption investigations on the ground in Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Saudi Arabia.

"We are excited to welcome Alan back to the team," said Dan Nardello, Chairman and CEO of Nardello Co. "His familiarity with the high caliber services we provide our clients and his extensive experience handling complex matters across the globe will further enhance our international investigations work."

"It's an opportune time for Alan to rejoin us in London," said Barry Irwin, regional head of Nardello Co.'s Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) practice. "His regional expertise will be instrumental in helping companies around the world navigate increased risks and challenges in light of recent global events."

Kennedy said, "I am thrilled to return to Nardello, and I look forward to collaborating again with the firm's exceptional team of investigators to address our clients' most daunting challenges."

Kennedy returns to Nardello from his position as a senior associate in the London office of Schillings, the international reputation and privacy consultancy. He holds a first-class BA in Russian and Hungarian from University College London and a postgraduate diploma in law from the College of Law (London). A native speaker of English, Spanish, and Persian, he also speaks Russian, Serbo-Croat, Hungarian, and Italian.

About Nardello Co.

Nardello Co. is a global investigations firm whose experienced professionals handle a broad range of issues including civil and white collar criminal litigation and arbitration support, due diligence, anti-corruption fraud investigations, asset tracing, activist defense, political risk and strategic intelligence, digital investigations and cyber defense, monitorships and independent investigations, and compliance consulting.

Noted as the pre-eminent firm in the US market by Chambers Partners, the firm's clients include the world's leading law firms and financial institutions, Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 companies, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, governments, NGOs, sports organizations, and academic institutions.

With offices in New York, London, Washington DC, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Dubai, Nardello Co. maintains a professional staff that includes former US federal prosecutors, US and international lawyers, former law enforcement personnel and intelligence operatives, computer forensic experts, research analysts, former journalists, financial crime specialists, and forensic accountants.

