Statement from XTX Markets: Fraudulent Telegram groups claiming association with XTX Markets

LONDON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Please be aware of fraudulent Telegram groups claiming to be associated with XTX Markets and/or illegally using the XTX Markets logo. XTX Markets does not have a Telegram account and has no affiliation or business relationship of any kind with these groups or profiles.

XTX Markets does not offer any services to, or take deposits from, retail investors. It also does not market to retail investors in any way, including through any social media channels. The only website operated by XTX Markets is our official website: www.xtxmarkets.com which also lists our official social media channels. Any other websites or social media accounts purporting to be associated with XTX Markets are fraudulent.

If you are contacted by anyone offering or selling trading or cryptocurrency services purporting to be acting on behalf of, or in any way connected to, XTX, then please be aware that these people do not represent XTX in any way. If you believe you have been the victim of a fraud, please contact your local authorities.

XTX will take all necessary legal action in order to protect its intellectual property and reputation, including reporting fraudulent persons to the appropriate authorities.

About XTX Markets:

XTX Markets is a leading financial technology firm which partners with counterparties, exchanges and e-trading venues globally to provide liquidity in the Equity, FX, Fixed Income and Commodity markets. XTX has 160 employees based in London, Paris, New York, Mumbai and Singapore. XTX is the 3rd largest FX liquidity provider globally and the largest eSpot FX liquidity provider globally (Euromoney 2020) and also the largest European equities (systematic internaliser) liquidity provider (Rosenblatt FY 2020 & 2021).

In a changing world XTX Markets is at the forefront of making financial markets fairer and more efficient for all.