Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Awarded NATO 360 Collaborative Production Environment Development and Delivery Support Contract

Calian is the leading provider of military training and exercise support to NATO

A one-year contract with four option years, NATO 360° has a full potential value of CAD$15M

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions, has been named the primary recipient of the NATO 360° contract, with work beginning this month. With this award, Calian will continue to play a leading role in NATO exercise support as a Mission Partner for the Joint Warfare Centre (JWC). JWC, located in Stavanger, Norway, is a hub for collective training at both the operational and strategic levels of warfare and supports NATO readiness.

This contract represents an expansion of the military training and exercise support Calian provides to NATO. Calian training solutions have prepared NATO high readiness forces at strategic, operational and tactical levels. In the past 13 years, Calian has supported the design and delivery of over 70 NATO exercises, with exercise planning, computer-assisted technologies, role-playing, mentoring and advising. Calian played key roles in delivering pre-deployment exercise and training events for NATO International Security Assistance Force (ISAF), NATO Mission Iraq and NATO Mission Georgia deployments. Additionally, in September 2021, Calian was awarded a military training contract with the NATO Security Force Assistance Centre of Excellence, a multinational entity with Italy, Albania and Slovenia as sponsoring Nations.

"Calian is pleased to be a trusted partner to NATO. With this NATO 360° win, we can continue to deliver innovative training solutions to NATO training audiences in support of the JWC," said Donald Whitty, President, Learning, Calian. "Calian offers a wealth of multi-national expertise and the ability to respond to NATO mission-critical operational and training requirements."

In times of international crisis, Calian has responded to short-notice requirements by providing surge capabilities in support of NATO high readiness forces. The understanding of NATO requirements and the ability to provide innovative solutions and multi-national experts have been key to the success of NATO, JWC and Calian.

"Customer retention and innovation are key pillars of the Calian growth strategy, and the NATO 360° win demonstrates both," said Kevin Ford, Calian CEO. "We're looking forward to growing our relationship in support of NATO during a time of increased need. I'm particularly proud that Calian was selected by NATO due to our innovative training delivery."

