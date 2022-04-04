abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds: Abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Release of U.S. Closed End Funds Monthly Factsheets

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Please see below for links to each of the abrdn U.S. closed-end funds monthly factsheets including performance and portfolio composition as of February 28, 2022.
Equity Funds
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. ("IAF") Factsheet
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. ("AEF") Factsheet
Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AGD") Factsheet
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. ("JEQ") Factsheet
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund ("ASGI") Factsheet
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund ("AOD") Factsheet
The India Fund, Inc. ("IFN") Factsheet
Fixed Income Funds
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. ("FAX") Factsheet
Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. ("FCO") Factsheet
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund ("ACP") Factsheet
Property Funds
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund ("AWP") Factsheet
Important Information
In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., abrdn Australia Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.
Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
