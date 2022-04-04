- (PLX AI) - Block recently determined that a former employee downloaded certain reports of Cash App Investing.
- • Says information in the reports included full name and brokerage account number and for some customers also included brokerage portfolio value, brokerage portfolio holdings and/or stock trading activity for one trading day
- • Block says Cash App Investing is contacting approximately 8.2 million current and former customers to provide them with information about this incident
- • Block says future costs associated with this incident are difficult to predict
- • Block does not currently believe the incident will have a material impact on its business, operations, or financial results
BLOCK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de