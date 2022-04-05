Whitby, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2022) - Environmental Waste International (TSXV: EWS) (the "Company" or "EWS") is pleased to announce that it has retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide marketing services to the Company. Hybrid has been engaged to heighten market and brand awareness for EWS and to broaden the Company's reach within the investment community.

Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in providing the Services.

Hybrid has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of twelve months starting April 1, 2022 (the "Initial Term") and then shall be renewed automatically for successive six month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the Agreement. Hybrid will be paid a monthly fee of $22,500, plus applicable taxes, during the Initial Term.

About Environmental Waste International Inc.

Environmental Waste International Inc. specializes in eco-friendly systems for the breakdown of organic materials, including tires. The Company has spent over 15 years engineering systems that integrate the EWS patented Reverse Polymerization process and proprietary microwave delivery system. EWS's unique microwave technology safely processes and recycles waste tires, while recovering highly valuable commodities, including carbon black, oil and steel. Each unit is designed to be environmentally safe, energy efficient, and economically profitable for the operator. For more information please visit, www.ewi.ca.

About Hybrid Financial Ltd.:

Hybrid is a sales and distribution company that actively connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

