ActivePure Technology: Aerus Water Presents New Product Features at 2022 WQA Convention

The Dallas-Based ActivePure Brand Heads to Orlando for Water Quality Association Exposition - Booth #401

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Aerus, the worldwide leader in healthy home environmental solutions, will attend the 2022 Water Quality Association Convention and Exposition April 6- 8 in Orlando, Florida. The event will provide the opportunity for attendees to gain the proper knowledge and information on Aerus and its water purification products. Aerus is amongst roughly 160 other companies attending that specialize in water, air and surface purification. The Water Quality Association (WQA) will have multiple booths open for attendees to explore as well as necessary amenities.

"We will be showcasing our solutions for drinking water, including our industry-leading Alkaline water products, the Elevate PH Max and Elevate RO 600," said Domenico Brunetti, management consultant at Aerus. "In addition, we will be sharing our 'Double Your Business' strategy with our Aerus air and surface purification line and Laundry Pro that combines the power of ActivePure Technology and oxygen-based oxidizers to clean laundry without the use of detergent."

Aerus will present in booth #401 just to the left of the entrance at the Orange County Convention Center. Aerus Director of Water Products, Scott Buss, will be in attendance to address Aerus' whole home water solutions.

"Aerus is proud to be showcasing our entire water product line at the 2022 Water Quality Association Convention and Exhibition to share how our products can provide a solution for all types of water issues," said Buss. "I hope attendees will stop by to learn how they can improve water quality in addition to the other solutions that ActivePure provides for those concerned with water, air and surface purification."

Aerus strives to meet the highest standard in environmental standards for air, water and surface purification. Aerus Whole Home Water Solutions provide peace of mind that water is clean and healthy for consumption and designed to treat water at its source. Aerus Water products that will be on display include:

Aerus Whole House Water Conditioners - designed to help reduce water contaminants, scale buildup, and electricity use.

Aerus Whole House Water Filtration - treats water directly at the source, so recipients are able to enjoy the benefits of cleaner, fresher water from every faucet.

Aerus Problem Water Filtration - solutions to remove arsenic, high levels of acidity, iron, hydrogen sulfide, manganese and tannins from drinking water using a combination of water filtration and water conditioners.

Water Refiner

Ultraviolet Disinfection - disinfection with UV technology is not only user-friendly but recognized as one of the most effective means by North American Health authorities.

Drinking Water Solutions

Laundry Systems

Attendees and those interested in the WQA Convention and Exposition can register online at https://www.wqa.org/convention/Attend/Register-Now as well as view the event's full itinerary and schedule. Registration fees vary based on daily attendance, memberships and customer status. Information on frequently asked questions, gain approval, additional resources and sponsorship and leadership awards are also made available on the WQA Convention website.

For more information about Aerus and its solutions for water, please visit BeyondByAerus.com, or call 1-800-243-9078. For more information on Aerus Water, please visit www.BeyondByAerus.com.

ABOUT AERUS:

Since 1924, Aerus (formerly Electrolux Corp. USA) has been committed to providing cutting-edge technologies and unparalleled service to businesses and homes across North America and over 30 global markets. During that time, Aerus products have helped protect over 50 million businesses and homes and have been honored in the Smithsonian. Aerus now has over 350 franchise and distributor locations in North America and has been recognized as one of the top 100 direct selling companies by Direct Selling News. The Aerus product line includes floorcare, air purification and water filtration products for residential and commercial applications. Aerus is a proud reseller of ActivePure® Technology, which has been proven in laboratory testing to reduce over 99.9% of many pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces.

