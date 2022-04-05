Tata Power Renewables Energy Ltd. (TPREL), a unit of Tata Power, has commissioned a 300MW solar plant in the Indian state of Gujarat. It is purportedly the largest PV project with single-axis trackers in the country.From pv magazine India Tata Power's Tata Power Renewables Energy Ltd. (TPREL) unit has commissioned a 300MW solar project in the Indian state of Gujarat. The solar plant, located in Dholera, is India's largest PV project with single-axis trackers. It uses 873,012 monocrystalline PV modules and spans 1,320 acres. The project is divided into six plots of 220 acres each. TPREL, through ...

