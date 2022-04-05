Germany's Ostermeier H2ydrogen Solutions has developed an electrolyzer that works with tap water, with bottles to store hydrogen and a fuel cell or a Wankel engine to produce electricity. The system has a capacity ranging from 1kW to 100 kW, which corresponds to hydrogen production of 0.2-20 Nm3/h. Germany's Ostermeier H2ydrogen Solutions (OHS) GmbH has developed an electrolysis frame module for residential and commercial applications that allows electricity produced in sunny weather to be stored and used to generate electricity and heat again in the winter. The ERM.I system. " data-medium-file="https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/OHS_Elektrolyse_offen1-533x800.png" ...

