The University of California, Berkeley, has replaced a cogeneration plant with a new geothermal system that is powered by renewable energy.From pv magazine USA Geothermal heat pumps use the thermal properties of subsurface rock to help heat and cool buildings, and when powered by solar, they eliminate the use of fossil fuels. While geothermal is becoming the new clean heating and cooling system for residential use, they can also be used in commercial or community installations. At the University of California, Berkeley, engineers have been digging a massive hole eight inches wide and 400 feet ...

