The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 05.04.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 05.04.2022
Aktien
1 CA4124221074 Hardwoods Distribution Inc.
2 US69913P1057 Paragon 28 Inc.
3 US3131488351 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Pfd Ser G
4 US15961R1059 ChargePoint Holdings Inc.
5 US55272X6076 MFA Financial Inc.
6 US1940145022 Enovis Corp.
7 FI4000519202 Trainers House Oyj
Anleihen/ETF
1 US98138HAH49 Workday Inc.
2 FR0014009N55 Action Logement Services SAS
3 XS1720817540 Emirates REIT Sukuk Ltd.
4 XS2466186074 First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC
5 XS2466350993 The Toronto-Dominion Bank
6 US98138HAG65 Workday Inc.
7 US98138HAJ05 Workday Inc.
8 XS2465773070 BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.
9 DE000NLB3WY5 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
10 DE000NLB3WT5 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
11 DE000NLB3WX7 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
12 DE000NLB3WZ2 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
13 DE000NLB3W03 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-
14 US13607HR469 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
15 US13607HR618 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [Toronto Branch]
16 XS2461786829 CEZ AS
17 DE000DK05E04 DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
18 DE000DK05EZ6 DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
19 IE00BP2NF958 JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF
20 IE00BP2NF958 JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF
21 IE000CN8T855 JPM US Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF
22 IE000HJV1VH3 Rize Emerging Market Internet and Ecommerce UCITS ETF
23 IE000QRNAC66 Rize Pet Care UCITS ETF
24 LU2408468291 UBS (Lux) - Bloomb. MSCI US Liquid Corp. 1-5 Yr. Sust. UCITS ETF
