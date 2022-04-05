The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 05.04.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 05.04.2022Aktien1 CA4124221074 Hardwoods Distribution Inc.2 US69913P1057 Paragon 28 Inc.3 US3131488351 Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Pfd Ser G4 US15961R1059 ChargePoint Holdings Inc.5 US55272X6076 MFA Financial Inc.6 US1940145022 Enovis Corp.7 FI4000519202 Trainers House OyjAnleihen/ETF1 US98138HAH49 Workday Inc.2 FR0014009N55 Action Logement Services SAS3 XS1720817540 Emirates REIT Sukuk Ltd.4 XS2466186074 First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC5 XS2466350993 The Toronto-Dominion Bank6 US98138HAG65 Workday Inc.7 US98138HAJ05 Workday Inc.8 XS2465773070 BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.9 DE000NLB3WY5 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-10 DE000NLB3WT5 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-11 DE000NLB3WX7 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-12 DE000NLB3WZ2 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-13 DE000NLB3W03 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-14 US13607HR469 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce15 US13607HR618 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [Toronto Branch]16 XS2461786829 CEZ AS17 DE000DK05E04 DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale18 DE000DK05EZ6 DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale19 IE00BP2NF958 JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF20 IE00BP2NF958 JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF21 IE000CN8T855 JPM US Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF22 IE000HJV1VH3 Rize Emerging Market Internet and Ecommerce UCITS ETF23 IE000QRNAC66 Rize Pet Care UCITS ETF24 LU2408468291 UBS (Lux) - Bloomb. MSCI US Liquid Corp. 1-5 Yr. Sust. UCITS ETF