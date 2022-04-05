Das Instrument RGV AU000000RGL1 RIVERSGOLD LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.04.2022

The instrument RGV AU000000RGL1 RIVERSGOLD LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 06.04.2022



Das Instrument 804 SE0009722465 ZAPLOX AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.04.2022

The instrument 804 SE0009722465 ZAPLOX AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 06.04.2022



Das Instrument DC6 US25470F1049 DISCOVERY A DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.04.2022

The instrument DC6 US25470F1049 DISCOVERY A DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 06.04.2022



Das Instrument 1EKA SE0011115963 VEONEER SDR DL 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.04.2022

The instrument 1EKA SE0011115963 VEONEER SDR DL 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 05.04.2022



Das Instrument BOY ES0113211835 BCO BIL.VIZ.ARG.NOM.EO-49 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 05.04.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 06.04.2022

The instrument BOY ES0113211835 BCO BIL.VIZ.ARG.NOM.EO-49 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 05.04.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 06.04.2022

BBVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de