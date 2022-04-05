DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Director Shareholding

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Director Shareholding 05-Apr-2022

5 April 2022

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC

(the "Company")

DIRECTOR SHAREHOLDING

Hot Rocks Investments plc has been notified today of the following transactions in the ordinary shares of the Company, made by Gavin Burnell, Managing Director of the Company, on 1 April 2022:

Mr Burnell sold 34,480,706 ordinary shares of the Company at 0.45p per shares, purchased 34,480,706 ordinary shares via his ISA at 0.4501p per share and purchased a further 9,499,999 ordinary shares in the Company at 0.18 pence per share.

Mr Burnell is now interested in 51,289,998 ordinary shares, representing 29.54 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further details please contact:

Hot Rocks Investments plc

Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller Tel: 020 7220 9796

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Gavin Burnell 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Hot Rocks Investments plc b) LEI: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: a) Identification code: GB00B1WV3198

b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of Ordinary Shares

Issue of shares

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.18p 9,499,999

Issue of warrants

Price(s) Volume(s) N/A N/A

Single transaction as in 4 c) above

Issue of shares

Price(s) Volume(s)

Aggregated information: Issue of warrants

d) Aggregated volume:

Price(s) Volume(s) N/A N/A

e) Date of the transaction: 1 April 2022

f) Place of the transaction: AQSE Growth Market

