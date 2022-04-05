Centamin PLC Announces 2021 Annual Report and Notice of AGM

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") Listing Rule 9.6.1, today Centamin has submitted the 2022 Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "Notice") and the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts for the twelve months ended 31 December 2021 ("2021 Annual Report") to the National Storage Mechanism.

Both documents will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website www.centamin.com.

The Notice, proxy form for the 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and related ancillary documentation have been mailed to shareholders.

2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The AGM is to be held on 10 May 2022 at The Royal Yacht, Weighbridge, St Helier, Jersey, JE2 3NF at 11:00am (BST). The business to be considered by shareholders at the AGM is set out in the Notice, which includes explanatory notes on each of the resolutions.

The last two annual general meetings have been held at the Company's registered office with the minimum physical attendance required to form a quorum, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this period, we ensured shareholders could continue to contribute to the meeting with an on-line voting facility and a webcast platform to raise questions. As at the date of the Notice, there are no restrictions in place in either the UK or Jersey and therefore an in-person AGM can be held.

While we would like as many shareholders as possible to attend our AGM, we appreciate this is not always possible. If you are unable to attend in person, your vote is important and if you want it to count,shareholders should complete and submit their votes online or complete and return the form of proxy to our registrars as soon as possible, and no later than 11.00am (BST) on 6 May 2022. Details of electronic voting instructions are set out in the Notice.

All resolutions for consideration at the AGM will be voted on a poll, rather than a show of hands, and all valid proxy votes cast will count towards the poll votes.

SHAREHOLDER QUESTIONS

We continue to value engagement with shareholders and if a shareholder would like to ask a question about the formal business of the Meeting, please email your questions to investor@centaminplc.com by 4:00pm (BST) on Friday, 6 May 2022. Alternatively, questions can be raised via the webcast platform, or in person for those attending the AGM, before and during the formal business, to be answered at the end of the meeting.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST PRESENTATION

The Company will host a conference call and webcast. Please find below the required participation details. A replay will be made available on the Company website.

To join the webcast: www.investis-live.com/centamin/62388fc2f1e36c0c00989782/fdlls

Please allow a few minutes to register.

Dial-in telephone numbers:

United Kingdom 0800 640 6441

All other locations +44 20 3936 2999

Participation access code: 138842

EXPLANATORY NOTE

For the purposes of complying with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule ("DTRs") 6.3.5R and the requirements imposed on issuers through the DTRs, the 2021 Annual Report, as submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, contains the following requlated information in unedited full text:

The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Company

Related party transactions

The Directors' responsibility statement in respect of the financial statements and directors' report contained in the 2021 Annual Report.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc Alexandra Barter-Carse, Head of Corporate Communications Michael Stoner, Group Corporate Manager investor@centaminplc.com Buchanan Bobby Morse/ Ariadna Peretz/ James Husband + 44 (0) 20 7466 5000 centamin@buchanan.uk.com

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

-END

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/696073/Centamin-PLC-Announces-2021-Annual-Report-and-Notice-of-AGM