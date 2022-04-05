Pressemitteilung der Multitude SE:

Multitude SE publishes first ESG Report under revised Group strategy

Multitude is accelerating efforts to improve its ESG approach. The Group intends to transform financial services through automation and customisation and better serve customers and stakeholders through enhanced ESG integration into its practices. The latest ESG report demonstrates this commitment.

Multitude SE has published the ESG Report 2021, the first report detailing the new ESG strategy, following the Group's rebranding to Multitude. The Group strategy positions Multitude ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...