FeedbackFruits Released the Enhanced Version of Their AI-Powered Academic Writing Tool to Scale Feedback for All Students

AMSTERDAM, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FeedbackFruits has released an enhanced version of Automated Feedback, an award-winning AI-powered pedagogical tool designed to scale personalised feedback on academic writing. In its newly released version, the tool is helping higher education institutions worldwide save instructors' time and drive student autonomy.

Automated Feedback harnesses artificial intelligence to increase the quality of students' written assignments and stimulate deeper learning while freeing up time for teachers to provide in-depth feedback. The tool enables students to receive lower-order formative feedback on their academic writing skills within their LMS.

The idea for the tool was conceptualised in 2018, when Wilco te Winkel, Information Manager of Erasmus University, expressed the need for AI in teaching and learning to the FeedbackFruits team. This sparked an "Edtech DoTank" collaboration between Erasmus University Rotterdam, Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences, and FeedbackFruits to develop the tool. The first iteration of Automated Feedback was launched in 2019 and has since been supporting higher education worldwide.

The enhanced version offers 27 criteria across six key components of academic writing that equip educators with the full autonomy to optimise their assignments based on their specific needs. With detailed student analytics, teachers can timely detect the pain points and promote student learning, thus deepening the learning experience.

Wilco te Winkel emphasised the tool's capacity for facilitating meaningful feedback: "Automated Feedback is an important first step in providing students timely, personalised feedback on academic writing at scale, an important skill that is hard and expensive to teach. With the support of this software, educational institutions can now afford to allow students to develop this skill earlier during their studies, and on a more frequent basis."

For Joost Verdoorn, Head of Product at FeedbackFruits, the launch marks an exciting chapter in the company's story of driving effective pedagogy: "It took us several years and nearly 100,000 annotations, but Automated Feedback is ready to reliably support educators worldwide in developing their students' skills. The pedagogical collaboration at the core of this process has made it possible for our Artificial Intelligence to centre educators, allowing them to be the drivers in transforming education."

Since its first iteration, the tool has saved time for over 150 teachers. With thousands of student feedback received, the tool retained a quality assessment of 4 out of 5. In December 2021, while still in its beta version, the tool became the Silver Winner in the Artificial Intelligence Category of the Reimagine Education Awards.

FeedbackFruits is an EdTech scale-up based in Amsterdam whose mission is to drive student engagement while increasing teacher productivity. The platform encompasses a range of learning activities such as self & peer assessment, online discussion, and team-based learning. The company is currently supporting over 100 institutions worldwide with 80+ employees.

