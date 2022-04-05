Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – „Herausragende Resultate“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JXTD ISIN: GB00B7T77214 Ticker-Symbol: RYS1 
Xetra
04.04.22
17:35 Uhr
2,580 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NATWEST GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATWEST GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5602,58011:40
2,5602,58011:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.04.2022 | 10:05
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: NatWest Group partners with Bottomline to reduce payment fraud

Stemming the rise of Authorised Push Payment fraud in the UK

LONDON, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced the NatWest Group has adopted Bottomline's Confirmation of Payee (CoP) solution to service their Agency Institutions in the fight against authorised push payment fraud (APP) across the UK.

Authorised Push Payment (APP) fraud has grown considerably in the UK financial services sector and is now considered by Pay.UK to be a material risk on the reputation of the Faster Payment Scheme (FPS). This concern comes at a time where the limit for individual FPS transactions has recently risen from £250,000 to £1 million.

In a bid to drive down APP fraud, UK Finance introduced Confirmation of Payee. This new fraud prevention service allows customers of participating Banks, Building Societies and Credit Unions to double-check, ahead of making a payment, that the account holder's name matches the owner of the bank account number.

James Hodgson, Chief Product Officer Take Payments at NatWest Group, said: "Our partnership continues to grow with Bottomline Technologies. The introduction of their SaaS solution for Confirmation of Payee increases the speed at which we want our Agency Institution customers to be adopting the latest beneficiary name checking service. It gives our customers a pedigree solution to protect customer funds from the rising incidents of Authorised Push Payment fraud."

Paul Fannon, Managing Director of Global Business Solutions, Bottomline, said: "We're delighted to work with NatWest customers in accelerating the use of Confirmation of Payee across the industry and the UK. We know that fraudsters target less well-protected parts of the payments process, so the goal has always been to identify those gaps and promote mass adoption of fraud prevention initiatives to protect customers and maintain trust in our payment industry. The Agency partnership with NatWest Group is a key accelerator."

About Bottomline:
Bottomline.

Media Contacts:
John Stevens
Bottomline
pr@bottomline.com

Jacqueline Powell
Bottomline
pr@bottomline.com


NATWEST GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.