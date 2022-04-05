Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma – „Herausragende Resultate"!
PR Newswire
05.04.2022
KEF Holdings launches Rs. 800 crore Clinical Wellness Resort in Kerala

The 30-acre Integrated Clinical Wellness Complex in Kozhikode will be built using modern, sustainable technology, ensuring a positive impact on the community.

KOZHIKODE, India, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a unique ceremony, Tourism Minister of Kerala, P.A. Mohamed Riyas launched the much-awaited comprehensive clinical wellness resort brand 'Tulah' in Calicut. He launched it by playing a bamboo gong along with KEF Holdings Chairman Faizal Kottikollon and KEF Holdings Vice-Chairperson Shabana Faizal. The foundation stone laying of the project's second phase also took place. Zambia Consul General Duncan Moulima and Bollywood star Suniel Shetty attended the event.

'Tulah' Integrated Clinical Wellness Resort at Chelembra being inaugurated by Tourism Minister P. A. Mohamed Riyas, Faizal Kottikollon (Chairman, KEF Holdings) and Shabana Faizal (Vice Chairperson, KEF Holdings) by striking the bamboo gong

"Institutions introducing Ayurveda introduce Kerala itself," said Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, adding that the government will support companies expanding wellness tourism throughout Kerala.

"I believe this will be a feather in the cap of God's Own Country. Tulah means balance, which is something elusive, something you have to create. I'm sure this team will help us create that balance," said Suniel Shetty.

The idea is to learn from nature, harmonize traditional and modern medicine practices towards better health, build healthy relationships with communities, and learn to apply these practices every day, towards a peaceful coexistence. The project combines clinical and wellness services with the expertise of traditional Ayurveda, yoga, Tibetan medical practices, sound healing, sports, rehabilitation, healthy nutrition, and holistic living academy with state-of-the-art medical expertise from Meitra, KEF Holdings' flagship hospital, said Mr. Faizal.

The first phase of the project will begin by March 2023 and will be fully operational by March 2024. The project will strengthen state tourism by attracting people from the GCC, Europe and South Asia. It will directly employ over 400 people. It plans to launch similar clinical wellness resorts in the UAE and Southeast Asia.

The facility rests with a comprehensive healthcare program that includes clinical wellness, spa services, physical fitness activities, wellness education and healthy cuisine. The project envisions an eco-friendly ecosystem featuring a solar power park, tree plantations, high-tech organic farming, water technology, composting and radiant cooling instead of air-conditioning. A team of international architects and designers, including KEF designs, KKD, LAMI and SquareM, designed the space.

The resort, located at Chelembra, near Kozhikode Airport, will have 130 rooms, of which 50 rooms will commence operations by March 2023. The property will have a 44,000-square-foot swimming pool and a Michelin Star Restaurant with a farm-to-table concept.

© 2022 PR Newswire
