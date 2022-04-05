Lead, South Dakota--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2022) - Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 31, 2022, its common stock will commence trading on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol "DC" at the open of markets today.

"The NYSE American is an ideal home for Dakota Gold Corp.," said Jonathan Awde, Dakota Gold's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We expect that our shareholders will be pleased with the increased liquidity, heightened profile and ease of trading that the NYSE American's platform offers."

As of March 31, 2022, Dakota Territory Resource Corp. ("Dakota Territory") common stock is no longer listed for trading on the OTCQB. The Company recommends that holders who acquired Dakota Territory's common shares through the OTC Markets monitor their institution or brokerage account to ensure their holdings are correctly reflected under the new ticker symbol.

About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold is a South Dakota-based responsible gold exploration and development company with a specific focus on revitalizing the Homestake District in Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Gold has high-caliber gold mineral properties covering over 40 thousand acres surrounding the historic Homestake Mine.

The Dakota Gold team is focused on new gold discoveries and opportunities that build on the legacy of the Homestake District and its 145 years of gold mining history.

Inquiries

Shareholder and Investor Inquiries: For more information, please contact Jonathan Awde at +1 604-761-5251 or JAwde@dakotagoldcorp.com.

Inquiries regarding the proxy statement, letters of transmittal and share conversions: For more information, please contact Daniel Cherniak at +1 605-906-8363 or DCherniak@dakotagoldcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including the statements regarding the Merger. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the possibility that the listing of Dakota Gold common stock on the NYSE American will be delayed or does not occur for reasons beyond our control, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, the execution and timing of our planned exploration activities, our use and evaluation of historic data, our ability to achieve our strategic goals, the state of the economy and financial markets generally and the effect on our industry, and the market for our common stock. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the risk factors included in Item 1A of Dakota Territory's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021, as amended, as updated by annual, quarterly and other reports and documents that we file with the SEC, including the registration statement on Form S-4 that has been filed with the SEC and the proxy statement filed on Form DEF 14A. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. These statements speak only as of the date of this communication, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

