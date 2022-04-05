An international research team has designed a carbon-based perovskite solar cell without a hole transport layer. Two plasmonic nanoparticles - Ag@SiO2 and SiO2@Ag@SiO2 - were added to the cell photoactive layer, in addition to a copper(I) thiocyanate (CuSCN) interlayer at the perovskite-carbon interface.An international research group has proposed a new design for perovskite solar cells without a hole transport layer (HTL), based on carbon-based materials to replace the metal contact and the HTL. The researchers said that carbon-based perovskite solar cells have reached efficiencies of around ...

