The "Switzerland: Data Centre Landscape 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are close to seventy third-party Data Centre Facilities in the Swiss market.

There has been some consolidation among the smaller Data Centre Providers: In May 2021, a joint-venture called Atlas Edge was formed between Liberty Global Digital Bridge incorporating around 100 colocation Data Centre facilities across Europe.

In November 2021 it was announced that Atlas Edge had acquired twelve (12) European colocation facilities from Colt Data Centre Services (DCS) including the Colt Zurich facility (now called AtlasEdge Zurich) with Digital Realty also becoming a strategic investor in AtlasEdge and in January 2021 Nectrics Group acquired the Biel Data Centre from DataHub.

New Swiss Data Centre raised floor space is forecast to grow by over 43% for the period from the beginning of 2022 to the beginning of 2026 with Data Centre Revenues seeing a growth of 49%.

This new report covers the Swiss Data Centre Market and provides the latest information on all of the key issues for Data Centre Providers including the following:

The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

Data Centre floor space forecast from 2022 to 2026

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2022 to 2026

Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2022 to 2026 (in rack space, m2 p/ kW rentals)

Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues 2022 to 2026

The key Data Centre Trends Data Centre Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Acquisitions/Mergers 2019 to to-date

Data Centre Development in Switzerland

Summary Box Switzerland Data Centre Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Switzerland

The Key Swiss Data Centre Provider Profiles

Swiss Data Centre raised floor space forecast in m2 (2022 to 2026)

Swiss Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast in MW (2022 to 2026)

Swiss Data Centre Power Costs in Euro per kWH

The Key Swiss Data Centre Clusters

Swiss Data Centre Pricing Forecast in rack space, m2 space per kW (2022 to 2026)

Swiss Data Centre Revenues Forecast in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

Swiss Public Cloud Revenues Forecast in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

The Key Trends in the Swiss Data Centre Market

Swiss Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

AtlasEdge Zurich

Biel Data Centre

DataCube

Digital Realty

Equinix Data Centre

Liberty Global Digital Bridge

Nectrics Group

Swisscom Data Centre

ZRH1 Vantage Data Center

