Rogue Baron Plc - Spanish Distribution Deal

For Immediate Release

5thApril 2022

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

Spanish Distribution Deal

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirit sectors is pleased to announce it has signed a distribution agreement for Shinju its multiple award winning Japanese whisky with Beverage Hunters SL ("Beverage Hunters")

Under the terms of the agreement, Beverage Hunters will commence distributing to the on-trade and off-trade markets from May 2022 across Spain. The agreement relates to the current award winning Shinju, the Shinju 8 year aged expression due for imminent release and the Shinju 12 and 15 year old expressions which whilst not currently available are intended for release in the future.





Hamish Harris commented:

"Decent start to the week."

Introduction to Rogue Baron

Rogue Baron is a diversified holding company in the premium spirits industry. The Company's core focus is on developing brands in high-growth categories where opportunity exists to grow sales and increase its shareholders' value. The Company has multiple brand subsidiaries led by its flagship brand, Shinju Japanese Whisky.

The Company's goal is to build each of its brands to the case sale threshold that makes them an attractive buyout target.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

The Company

Ryan Dolder

rdolder@roguebaron.com

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

AQSE Corporate Broker:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936