Dienstag, 05.04.2022
InnoCan Pharma – „Herausragende Resultate“!
WKN: A2QKGG ISIN: NO0010904923 Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ 
Tradegate
05.04.22
13:19 Uhr
3,430 Euro
+0,056
+1,66 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.04.2022 | 12:05
171 Leser
Hexagon Purus ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Hexagon Purus ASA will be held on 27 April 2022 at 12:30 CEST at the company's offices in Korsegata 4B, Aalesund, Norway.

Please find attached the notice of the Annual General Meeting with attendance/proxy forms and the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting.

All documents related to the Annual General Meeting are available at www.hexagonpurus.com. Shareholders should note that additional information on proceedings of the meeting may be given and announced on the company's website and/or through a stock exchange announcement.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47?909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.comand follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Hexagon Purus ASA_Notice of Annual General Meeting (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d1408055-0cfc-42bc-a8fe-ca066820e7d8)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
