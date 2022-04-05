Charles River Development, a State Street Company, today announced that Rathbone Funds (Rathbone Unit Trust Management Ltd), the London-based subsidiary of Rathbones Group Plc, has selected the Charles River Investment Management Solution (Charles River IMS) to support their equity, fixed income and multi-asset portfolio management, including managing its security and investment data on the State Street Alpha Data Platform (ADP).

Charles River IMS enables investment firms to consolidate their investment process across asset classes on a single platform. ADP provides scalable cloud-based data management capabilities that empowers investment professionals and operations teams with near real-time insight into risk exposures, historic trends, and a single source of truth for reference, pricing, and benchmark data.

"Our assets under management have grown from £1.09bn to £13bn in just over 10 years, creating a need for us to re-evaluate business requirements and select an investment and data platform capable of supporting future growth," said Mike Webb, Chief Executive of Rathbone Unit Trust Management Ltd. "We are excited to adopt Charles River IMS for managing our portfolios and to leverage Alpha Data Platform as a centralized security master across asset management business lines. Charles River IMS is an integral part of our digital transformation, helping us grow the business, bring on new products to market faster and better serve our clients."

"Rathbones' adoption of Charles River IMS and Alpha Data Platform will empower their Funds business with faster insights, drive operational efficiencies, and support greater collaboration across investment teams," said Caroline O'Shaughnessy, Managing Director, EMEA, Charles River. "By enhancing an enterprise-wide view of portfolios and exposures, risk, performance and ESG analytics in one system, our platform enables asset managers like Rathbones to scale for growth, underpinned by a solid data foundation."

About Rathbone Unit Trust Management Ltd

Rathbone Unit Trust Management Limited (RUTM) is a wholly-owned, London-based subsidiary of Rathbones Group Plc. In 1995 and 1996 respectively, Rathbones acquired stockbrokers Laurence Keen and Neilson Cobbold, securing many private wealth managers, and their clients. The company also acquired unit trusts from Laurence Keen Unit Trust Management including the Rathbone Income Fund the success of which led to a rebranding of the operation in 1999 to Rathbone Unit Trust Management Limited. As at 31 December 2021, RUTM manages £13 billion, across its fund range.

About Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc (Rathbones), through its subsidiaries, is one of the UK's leading providers of investment management services for individuals, charities and professional advisers. This includes discretionary investment management, unit trusts, tax planning, trust and company management, financial planning and banking services. Rathbones manages £68.2 billion of assets (as at 31 December 2021). Rathbones has over 1,900 staff in 15 locations across the UK and Jersey.

About Charles River, A State Street Company

Investment, wealth and alternative managers, asset owners and insurers in 30 countries rely on Charles River IMS to manage USD $36 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street's middle and back office services, Charles River's cloud-deployed front office technology forms the foundation of State Street Alpha?. Charles River helps automate and simplify the investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River's partner ecosystem enables clients to access the data, analytics, application and liquidity providers that support their product and asset class mix. We serve clients globally with more than 1,200 employees in 11 regional offices. (Statistics as of Q4 2021)

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $43.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $4.1 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2021, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2021 includes approximately $61 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

