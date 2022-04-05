Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.: Silver Wolf Announces 1,306 g/t Silver, 20% Lead and 7% Zinc Samples from on-Going Surface Sampling Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:SWLFF)(TSXV:SWLF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the assay results from eighty-eight (88) grab samples collected during the on-going surface sample program at the Ana Maria Property, located 21 kilometres (km) northwest of the City of Gómez Palacio and the adjacent City of Torreón. The property consists of 9 mining concessions encompassing 2,549 hectares (ha).

"In this round of sampling we focused on the southern claim and were rewarded with some fantastic results" said Peter Latta, President. "The results of these samples confirm the presence of high-grade lead and silver typically associated with high grade intrusion related carbonate replacement deposits. We continue our methodical approach to exploration using capital very efficiently and carefully as we refine our drill targets based on the understanding of the geological structures and alterations. We are encouraged by several other areas in the southern claim block that are showing significant mineralization. In addition, we are deepening our understanding of the structures that could support substantial geometry and potentially yield a large discovery. We are waiting for the final geophysical data interpretation, due imminently to corroborate our drill targets for later this year."

Ana Maria Exploration Work

The southern claim of Ana Maria is hosted by the cretaceous aurora limestone formation. The geological team has been documenting the hydrothermal alteration assemblages and zoning patterns around the known carbonate replacement deposit mineralization showings and prospects. The CRD target zones are based around known CRD prospects with mappable alteration signatures and in structural settings in the hinge zones or anticlines where possible stacked deposits may reside. The southern Claim for the Ana Maria property is shown in Figure 1 with location of samples with lead, zinc or copper grades greater than 0.1%. These grab samples are listed with the assays results in Table 1. The numbers listed in the figures correspond to the sample number in the full list, which is available on our website, and in Table 1.

Silver Wolf has been following a structured approach to exploration, as laid out in the NI 43-101 Technical Report which is filed on SEDAR, consisting of field mapping, sampling, lidar and hyperspectral imaging and electromagnetic geophysical surveying. The Silver Wolf geological team will interpret the data and finalize the drill targets planned for 2022.

Highlights from Ana Maria Central and Ana Maria South are indicated in the tables below. The complete list of the samples is available at this link.

Table 1: Significant highlights from Ana Maria Central

Sample Coordinate X Coordinate Y Ag Cu Pb Zn Number (WGS84) (WGS84) g/t % % % 651 635685 2828715 246 0.03 4.52 1.73 656 635694 2828695 74 0.09 2.33 0.66 659 635686 2828684 105 0.03 3.31 1.51 660 635713 2828683 578 0.03 11.90 0.30 661 635765 2828644 442 0.04 11.40 1.50 662 635783 2828641 163 0.04 6.17 0.47 663 635778 2828653 168 0.01 4.13 0.22 664 635801 2828665 22 0.01 1.04 7.63 665 635808 2828674 60 0.01 5.07 11.20 666 635558 2829216 64 2.05 0.04 0.01 669 635561 2829209 27 2.21 0.02 0.03 670 635515 2829370 18 0.42 0.43 0.02 672 635507 2829370 12 1.76 0.24 0.05 679 635773 2827822 28 0.02 0.55 2.48 682 635714 2828683 1,227 0.06 25.70 0.56 684 635698 2828722 309 0.03 2.26 4.83 685 635648 2828773 1,306 0.09 20.40 7.36 686 635646 2828771 57 0.01 1.53 0.49 688 635644 2828775 130 0.02 1.41 3.78 693 635705 2828691 263 0.07 15.40 11.00 695 635725 2828681 792 0.04 16.90 0.64 697 635639 2828659 70 0.00 2.86 0.04 698 635615 2828691 56 0.01 1.79 0.12 699 635608 2828696 253 0.02 6.46 0.64

Figure 1: Ana Maria Southern Claim Showing Sample Numbers with Significant Results

Silver Wolf has updated the mineral contouring maps seen in the September 27, 2021, and the January 18. 2022 news releases with the additional sampling data and this is shown in Figures 2-4. These maps show the intensity and reach of the respective element being mapped. The grade contours represent anomalies, that, when overlayed with the anomalies generated in the geophysical, hyperspectral and satellite surveys will provide a basis for prioritizing drill targets.

Figure 2- Silver Grade Contour Map for the Southern Claim Area

Figure 3- Lead Grade Contour Map for the Southern Claim Area

Figure 4- Zinc Grade Contour Map for the Southern Claim Area

Corporate Update

Silver Wolf has granted incentive stock options for the purchase of 1,830,000 shares at a price of $0.20 per share exercisable on or before March 30, 2027, to directors, officers, consultants, and employees of the Company. The options are subject to the Company's stock option plan.

Sampling and Assay Methods

Grab samples are selective in nature, and do not necessarily reflect the general geology of the Ana Maria property. Samples were submitted to the SGS Laboratory facility in Durango, Mexico. Gold is assayed by fire assay with an AA finish. Multi-element analyses are completed using SGS ICP14B methods. Any copper, manganese or iron samples exceeding 10,000 ppm (1%) are assayed using SGS ICP90Q methods.

Qualified Person

Mr. Garth Kirkham P. Geo., Independent Consultant for Silver Wolf, is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf Is an exploration company focused on exploring high potential projects in prime silver and gold regions of Mexico including the Ana Mara and El Laberinto properties which are both located in a well-known, prolific carbonate replacement deposit (CRD). The Company has operational synergies with Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. and shares many years of combined experience in exploration, development and production. In addition, Silver Wolf has an experienced geological field team who have worked on similar projects in similar regions.

