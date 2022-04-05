Felpreva is now available to veterinarians in five European markets including France, Germany, United Kingdom, Austria and Italy

Vetoquinol (Paris: VETO) is delighted to announce that Felpreva is now available for veterinarians to prescribe in five European markets including France, Germany, United Kingdom, Austria and Italy.

Felpreva is an innovation in companion animal parasitology. It is the first three-monthly spot-on parasiticide for cats that covers tapeworms in addition to other endoparasites (lungworms, roundworms and hookworm) and ectoparasites (fleas, ticks and mites) in a single dose. It is licensed for treatment of cats with, or at risk from, mixed parasitic infestations/infections.1

Felpreva's broad-spectrum active ingredients cover:

Endoparasites:

- Gastrointestinal roundworms: infection with Toxocara cati, Toxascaris leonina and Ancylostoma tubaeforme

- Lungworms: infection with Aelurostrongylus abstrusus and Troglostrongylus brevior

- Tapeworms: infection with Dipylidium caninum and Taenia taeniaeformis

Ectoparasites:

- Flea (Ctenocephalides felis), tick (Ixodes ricinus, Ixodes holocyclus) and mite (Otodectes cynotis) infestations, as well as mild to moderate cases of notoedric mange (caused by Notoedres cati). It can also form part of a treatment strategy for flea allergic dermatitis (FAD).

Matthieu Frechin, Vetoquinol CEO, commented: "The launch of Felpreva is a truly proud moment for Vetoquinol, demonstrating our expertise, passion, and commitment to innovation in this essential category of veterinary medicine. As a product that has been designed specifically for cats with the needs of veterinarians and cat owners in mind, we look forward to Felprevarealising its potential in helping safeguard the health of cats around the world."

A recent survey revealed that 44% of cat owners said that giving parasite protection to their cat was a negative experience.2 Therefore reducing the frequency of treatments, thanks to Felpreva, will also reduce stressful interactions between cats and their owners, and will result in a more positive experience for all, with the ultimate goal to increase compliance and thus improve parasite protection for cats.

Juliana Carrer, International Range Manager at Vetoquinol, and a qualified veterinarian, highlights the importance of simplicity for both veterinarians and cat owners. She said: "The need for a straightforward, cat-friendly endectocide solution like Felpreva has never been more critical. Time-poor vets are faced with increasing numbers of feline patients, whilst owners continue to struggle with the stress of treating their cats. We are so pleased that Felpreva is now here to ease veterinarians' decision-making, encourage owner compliance, and improve health outcomes for cats."

