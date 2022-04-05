Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2022) - District Copper Corp. (TSXV: DCOP) ("District Copper", "District", or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders an update on exploration plans for its Copper Keg porphyry copper project located approximately 55 kms west of Kamloops British Columbia. The property covers approximately 3,272 ha and is located at the north end of the Guichon Creek batholith. Highlights of the program are:

The IP and Airborne surveys combined with the 2021 surface mapping program have identified two large target areas of porphyry style mineralization.

The results of the above studies indicate that these targets are hosted in Guichon intrusives and Nicola Group volcanics. One of the targets exhibits a strong spatial association with the Barnes Creek fault, a regional scale structure that crosses the property.

Interpretation of the above survey results strongly indicate that the structural geology of the property is significantly more complex than indicated on published regional scale maps.

A full Magnetic Vector Inversion of the airborne magnetic data is nearing completion and will be used to assist in selection of areas for follow-up work.

A surface mapping program is planned to "ground truth" the results of the above studies prior to selecting drilling targets.

Mr. Jevin Werbes President and Chief Executive officer of District Copper stated; "The exploration work completed to date has identified two high priority targets exhibiting advanced argillic alteration and sporadic primary and secondary copper mineralization. The results of our work located several circular magnetic features underlying the property, the source of which should be explained prior to planning a drilling program. The objective of our next program is to locate and map the geology of the area overlying these magnetic features to improve drilling efficiency and chance of success."

Mapping Program

The mapping program is planned to cover the two target areas to better understand the structural geology of these areas and assess the potential of a buried porphyry system. The mapping will focus on lithology, alterations, and mineral associations. These features are expected to provide indications of location within the interpreted porphyry system. The mapping program is expected to commence when weather and ground conditions allow.

Qualified Person

Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist, and a Director of District Copper Corp., is the qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines who is responsible for the technical content of this release, and consents to its release.

About District Copper

District Copper is a Canadian company engaged in the exploration for porphyry copper deposits in south-central British Columbia.

For further information, please visit www.districtcoppercorp.com to view the Company's profile or contact

Jevin Werbes at 604-363-3506.

Jevin Werbes, President & CEO

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information contained in this news release, including information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements". Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such statements. All statements, other than historical fact, included herein, including, without limitations statements regarding future production, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, District Copper has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the geological advice that District Copper has received is reliable and is based upon practices and methodologies which are consistent with industry standards and the reliability of historical reports. While District Copper considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause District Copper's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. Known risk factors include, among others: the dimensions and shape of the mineralized areas may not be as estimated; the mineralization may not represent sediment hosted intrusion related style gold mineralization; uncertainties relating to interpretation of the outcrop sampling results; the geology, continuity, and concentration of the mineralization; the financial markets and the overall economy may deteriorate; the need to obtain additional financing and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; and uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals.

A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing District Copper is disclosed in District Copper's continuous disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and District Copper disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

