Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Reports 55% Year over Year Growth and Provides Shareholder Update

Strong growth in 2021

Despite a world economic slowdown caused by COVID-19 restrictions, the Company delivered strong growth over the past year.

Sales for the year 2021 were USD $3,619,901 compared to $2,331,657 in the previous year or an increase of 55% comparatively.

Net income for the year 2021 was USD $224,152 compared to a loss of $1,117,198 in the previous year or an increase of 498% comparatively.

Other highlights from the 2021 Annual report included an increase in total assets to USD $3,537,995 from $936,020 for the previous year or an increase of 378%.

To view the full annual report and other recent filings visit OTCMarkets.com and view AWSL filings.

Recent high-profile installations

The company also had several high-profile installations of our Flexi® -Pave in places such as UK's H2 High Speed Rail, Utah's Red Bute Gardens, Georgia Atlanta Belt Line, Florida Bay Village Memory Care, Tennessee Stones River National Battlefield, Connecticut's Seaside Park, New Orleans Alma Peters Park, Illinois Collinsville Willoughby Heritage Farm & Conservation Reserve, New York's Beechmont Lake Restoration Trail, and several years of installations at Montana's Yellowstone Park.

In the second half of 2021 the company acquired 54% controlling interest in KB Industries UK Ltd giving a strong Europe and United Kingdom presence.

New Acquisition

The Company is currently in advanced negotiations to purchase am interest in a mid-west USA tire recycling facility. The facility would allow for vertical integration of the Recycled Tire granule supply for KBI's Scrap tire Construction Products.

A Memorandum of Understanding has also been signed to finance the acquisition and retro fit of the plant to allow the Company to manufacture the specific Recycled Tire Granule required for the production KBI Flexi® -Pave utilized in Infrastructure especially "Storm Water Applications".

Management looks forward to announcing additional updates in the near future.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Seaside Park's Band Shell, City of Bridgeport, Connecticut; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England

About Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic P&I provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilize its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

