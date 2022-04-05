FBC Holding, Inc. May Look to Expand into Los Angeles

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Today FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel Inc. is pleased to announce that the company is working on expanding its retail location into multiple places and Los Angeles may be a current option.

FBC Holding, Inc. has been working significantly on making massive things happen and the company is currently set on a retail location in Los Angeles on Melrose Avenue. Melrose Avenue is a shopping, dining and entertainment destination in Los Angeles that starts at Santa Monica Boulevard, at the border between Beverly Hills and West Hollywood. It ends at Lucile Avenue in Silver Lake. Melrose runs north of Beverly Boulevard and south of Santa Monica Boulevard. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "We have submitted our application and now we are just waiting for approval." Lisa Nelson also stated, "This is a giant step for the company as far as revenue and growth go and we can't stress enough how hard we have been working to make all these things happen!" FBC Holding, Inc. is going to have a meeting this month with an Agent regarding the Las Vegas retail storefront and will keep the public informed on all of this information moving forward.

The apparel market encompasses every kind of clothing, from sportswear to business wear, from value clothing to statement luxury pieces. After difficulties in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, when sales across the apparel industry took a hit, the global demand for clothing and shoes is set to rise again. The revenue of the global apparel market was calculated to amount to 1.5 trillion U.S. dollars in 2021 and was predicted to increase to approximately two trillion dollars by 2026. The countries that account for most of this apparel demand are the United States and China, both generating higher revenues than any other country.

About Formrunner Apparel Inc.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of FBC Holding, Inc. Formrunner Apparel Inc. carries a variety of Top-Notch Streetwear & Accessories located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Formrunner can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

