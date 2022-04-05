Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2022) - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2022 drill program at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada is scheduled to commence by the end of April.

Key Highlights

2022 drill program at Fondaway Canyon will initially follow up on last year's high-grade gold discovery reporting 10.4 g/t Au over 25.0m within a broader zone grading 6.3 g/t Au over 50.7m ;

within a broader zone grading ; The broader drill plan is to continue expanding on the substantive zones of mineralization discovered during the previous two years of drilling; and

The Central Area zone of gold mineralization has been traced 600m along strike and 800m down dip from surface and remains open in most directions.

"The last two years of drilling at the Fondaway Canyon gold project have been extremely successful, especially punctuated by our most recent high-grade discovery. We continue to see no apparent limits to the mineralizing system and the Project's upside potential," states Mike Sieb, President, Getchell Gold Corp. "The forthcoming 2022 drill program will continue the accelerated path of advancement, and I look forward to the commencement of drilling with a high level of anticipation."

2022 Drill Program

The Company has secured two drill rigs for 2022. The first rig is scheduled to commence drilling at the Fondaway Canyon gold project before the end of this month with the second rig scheduled to commence a maiden drill program at the Star high-grade Cu-Au-Ag project situated 60 km to the north a few weeks later.

The rig slotted for Fondaway Canyon will initially be tasked with delineating the high-grade gold discovery intersected by FCG21-16, the last hole of the 2021 drill program.

FCG21-16 was stationed on the canyon floor at the junction of Fondaway Canyon and the North Fork branch to target the North Fork mineralized zone as a 30m step out to the northwest from holes FCG20-04, FCG21-09, and FCG21-10 (Figure 1).

FCG21-16 encountered a high-grade gold interval grading 6.3 g/t Au over 50.7m (117.5-168.2m) that includes 10.4 g/t Au over 25.0m (139.9-164.9m). This latter interval contained 12 samples reporting >10 g/t Au revealing strong internal high-grade gold consistency (Figure 2). Marking how truly exceptional this is, the FCG21-16 interval returned the greatest 'gold grade x thickness' value in the 40+ year history of gold exploration and mining at the Project and likely represents a major conduit for the gold mineralizing system at Fondaway Canyon.

The high-grade FCG21-16 interval was intersected shallower than the North Fork zone's targeted depth and may correspond to an upper lens recently indicated by hole FCG21-09 (see news release dated Oct. 20, 2021).

The North Fork zone drilling has consistently produced impressive grades and thicknesses of gold mineralization. The near surface mineralization of the Half Moon shear vein has been the historical focus of interest while the North Fork zone has only recently been discovered, remains underexplored, is open along strike and down dip, and represents significant value-add potential.

Drilling to expand and infill the North Fork zone is only one of a number of equally valid and promising priority gold zones at Fondaway Canyon that will be drilled this year.





Figure 1: Fondaway Canyon North Fork 3D section, 150m wide, looking northwest with an artificial -15 plunge applied, highlighting the 2020 and 2021 drilling.



To watch a recent video that provides a detailed look at the latest discovery, plus an overall summary of the recent exploration highlights at Fondaway Canyon, click here: https://youtu.be/q6Nebxwf1q0









Figure 2: FCG21-16 drill hole trace on section showing gold samples and significant intervals.



Live Presentation

Scott Frostad, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.

The Fondaway Canyon 2021 drill core was processed using the same methods as the 2020 drill program. The core is cut at Bureau Veritas Laboratories' ("BVL") facilities in Sparks, Nevada, with the samples analyzed for gold and multi-element analysis in BVL's Sparks, Nevada and Vancouver, BC laboratories respectively. Gold values are produced by fire assay with an Atomic Absorption finish on a 30-gram sample (BV code FA430) with over limits re-analyzed using method FA530 (30g Fire Assay with gravimetric finish). The multi-element analyses are performed by ICP-MS following aqua regia digestion on a 30g sample (BV code AQ250). Quality control measures in the field include the systematic insertion of standards and blanks.

Highlighted drill intervals are based on a 0.25 g/t Au cut-off, minimum interval lengths of 3.3 metres (10 feet), and a maximum of 3.3 metres of internal dilution, with no top cut applied. All intervals are reported as downhole drill lengths and additional work is required to determine the true width.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star and Hot Springs Peak. Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

The Company reiterates that its near-term strategy to advance its assets is not impacted by the COVID-19 Corona virus. The Company continues to monitor the situation and is in compliance with all government guidelines.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com or at +1 647 249-4798.

Mr. William Wagener, Chairman & CEO

Getchell Gold Corp.



