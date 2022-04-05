Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2022) - Puranium Energy Ltd. (CSE: UX) (FSE: 2DK0) (the "Company" or "Puranium") is pleased to announce that effective today it is trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "UX".

The Company recently changed its name to "Puranium Energy Ltd" (See press release dated March 30, 2022) as a result of its transformative acquisition of the 85% interest in seven EPLs (the "Estate Uranium Properties") totalling 93,514 hectares and making Puranium one of the larger and better positioned landowners in the Erongo Province of Namibia, which accounts for approximately 8% of the world's uranium production (See Press Release Dated March 23, 2022)

Puranium's new website (www.puraniumenergy.com) is in the final stages of development and will be released shortly.

On behalf of the Board,

Jason Bagg,

President & CEO, Director

About Puranium Energy Ltd.

The Company is focused on the uranium exploration of its 85% interest in seven EPLs (the "Estate Uranium Properties") totaling 93,514 hectares in the Erongo Province of Namibia, which accounts for approximately 8% of the world's uranium production.

In addition to an option to purchase 100% interest in 35 mineral claims in Ontario, Puranium also owns the Cobalt Mountain poly-metallic project near the town of Smithers in British Columbia.

For more information, please contact investor relations at investors@puraniumenergy.com

