Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2022) - MediaValet Inc. (TSX: MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce that it was selected by a premier sports-related not-for-profit ("NFP") foundation that provides learning and leadership programs to minority college students ("the Customer"). Commencing March 30th, 2022, and with first-year billings of $130,000, the auto-renewing subscription ("Subscription") includes MediaValet's enterprise digital asset management ("DAM") platform; Audio/Video Intelligence ("AVI") engine; single sign-on (SSO) module; Office 365 connector; and professional services covering implementation, training and support.

The Customer was founded nearly 50 years ago and, under the inspired and visionary leadership of its CEO, has grown exponentially since. Part of this success is the result of digitally transforming the organization, including the application process, identification and evaluation of the applicant pool, and an innovative website. With a wealth of historic media content in physical and unconnected formats, the next step in unlocking the potential of the foundation was to implement a highly scalable and intelligent digital asset management solution that could support the ambitions of the Customer.

"It's truly an honour and privilege to help preserve and extend the legacy of such an impactful foundation," commented David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "We're unique in the DAM industry in that we can provide a full enterprise-scale digital asset management solution, and yet still be easy to use and accessible to organizations of all sizes and industries. In addition, we have one of the best platforms available for video management and intelligence, which enables customers to seamlessly unlock the power of their video archives. This is particularly important in the NFP sector which often doesn't have the infrastructure and funding to implement a traditional, complex enterprise DAM solution. We enable customers to quickly unlock the value of large media archives, as well as provide a platform for unlimited expansion as their DAM needs and resources mature."

Continued Mr. MacLaren, "Over the past few years, we've been honing our NFP expertise around what we call our 'human knowledge initiative'. This has seen us win the favour of some of the most renowned foundations in the world, representing legacies that have been built over decades of serving humanity across social, artistic, cultural, racial, educational, professional, medical and environmental areas. As a result, the NFP sector has been one of our fastest-growing segments with a 3-year CAGR of 111%, and it has now grown to over 10% of our customer base. We're proud of our success in the NFP sector and are continuing to innovate new ways we can help bring to life the legacies these great organizations protect."

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Workfront, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.

