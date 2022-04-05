Surrounded by glass, the eco-friendly display features illuminated, refrigerated shelves

ifi America announced the North American availability of Lilium, ifi's latest refrigerated display case, designed to highlight the beauty and originality of pastries and cold snacks. Recently introduced by ifi at Sigep 2022, Lilium enhances customer experiences by featuring a sophisticated, clear presentation of food products while focusing on proper preservation, hygiene, energy efficiency, and technology functionality.

Introducing the Lilium Display by ifi, offering the ultimate in display visibility for pastries and cold snacks. Lilium is an energy-efficient, safe, and elegant way to display your products. LED lighting gently highlights pastries and cold snacks, its unique design maintains a consistent temperature from the base tray to the top shelf. (Photo: Business Wire)

"This new display is the answer many of the pastries and bakery shops we serve have been waiting for," said Giovanni Montanelli, ifi America General Manager. "Its design and technology elevates customer experiences, enhances store efficiency, and accentuates the appeal of displayed products. It also appeals to a broader customer base, including cafes or restaurants wishing to offer cold snacks or adding a Grab-and-Go display in their shops."

With three or two adjustable, refrigerated shelves, Lilium is ideal for presenting and preserving pastries and cold snacks. It features tempered, pyrolytic, heated front/top glass for maximum clarity. The side panels consist of durable double-glazed tempered glass. Rear sliding doors are double-glazed glass with an airtight (hermetic) snap closure system that guarantees consistently temperature and airtightness for energy savings. Optional UV-C raytechnology eliminates bacteria from the air inside the display case in just 60 seconds after the display closure is resealed. Lilium is also available in a Grab-and-Go configuration.

The display top embeds 4000K LED lighting with opal covers for gently diffused light. Rear anodized aluminum uprights incorporate LED lighting to illuminate the glass tempered shelves and allow easy height adjustment. Optional LED spotlights are available to apply additional lighting and create a dramatic food presentation. Lighting levels are set through the operators' control panel.

The refrigeration and ventilation system circulates air evenly, enabling a consistent interior temperature from the polished stainless steel bottom tray to the top shelf. The rear door design allows easy display case loading and facilitates simple service operations. An open-door acoustic alarm activates 30 seconds. Lilium is eco-friendlyusingR290, an efficient refrigerant with lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) that is recommended by the U.S. EPA. Lilium can connect to ifi's optional Galileo Gateway, an IoT remote management system that provides oversight of the operating status of ifi display cases and allows real-time interaction.

ifi America will be exhibiting in Booth 7535 at the National Restaurant Association Expo held May 21-24, 2022 at McCormick Place, Chicago, IL.

About ifi America

ifi America is the North American branch of Italy-headquartered ifi S.p.A., a leader in food industry furnishings design and technology innovation. From its headquarters in Miami, Florida, and through a growing network of distributors, dealers, and service providers, ifi America has brought award-winning, Italian-designed food beverage furnishings and services to America since 2014.

Celebrating its 60th anniversary of people-centric innovation this year, ifi began as an artisan firm in Pesaro, Italy, specializing in the production of bar and gelato shop furniture. With over 174 patents, ifi has made its mark on the history of food beverage furnishings through award-winning innovations that have established new industry standards. A truly global leader, ifi serves customers in 120 countries.

ifi products are available in North America direct or through AutoQuotes; service and parts are provided through PartsTown. Follow ifi America on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

